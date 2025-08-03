How We Are Now Offering Massages and Waxing Services?

Wilmette, IL, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Lake Avenue Wellness has broadened its scope of integrative care with the addition of massage therapy and waxing services, reinforcing its dedication to whole-body wellness and individualized treatment. These services are now available as part of the center’s commitment to providing natural, safe, and effective health solutions.

The clinic’s massage therapy offerings are designed to help relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote recovery. Modalities include deep tissue, Swedish, prenatal, and lymphatic massage, with each session tailored to target the client’s unique physical and emotional needs. Massage at Lake Avenue Wellness aims to enhance circulation, restore mobility, and support overall balance.

As part of its aesthetic services, Lake Avenue Wellness now provides professional waxing treatments for both women and men. The waxing services focus on skin integrity, using methods that prioritize safety, comfort, and long-lasting results. Services are customized to suit various skin types and support healthy skin before and after treatment.

This expansion aligns with Lake Avenue Wellness’s mission to offer natural, results-driven care for optimal health and appearance, in a calm and supportive environment.

About Lake Avenue Wellness : Lake Avenue Wellness is an integrative wellness clinic in Wilmette, IL. Specializing in chiropractic care, acupuncture, massage therapy, and aesthetics, the clinic offers personalized treatments designed to promote long-term health and well-being.

Company : Lake Avenue Wellness

Address : 519 4th St, Wilmette, IL 60091

Phone : +1 847-906-0222

FAX : 847.906.2889

Website : https://lakeavenuewellness.com