Infocon Systems Recognized as a Global EDI Provider Serving Businesses Worldwide

Louisville, kY, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Infocon Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions, is proud to be recognized as a global EDI provider supporting businesses of all sizes across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. With over 30 years of experience in the EDI and B2B integration space, Infocon has built a reputation for delivering scalable, fully managed solutions that adapt to virtually any ERP system, trading partner requirement, or industry-specific workflow.

Infocon Systems offers seamless integration with major ERP platforms including SAP, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, QuickBooks, and many others. Whether it’s a simple data connection or a complex supply chain integration, Infocon’s custom mapping and flexible workflows make EDI onboarding and daily operations smooth and hassle-free.

What sets Infocon apart is its commitment to high-touch customer service. Clients have direct access to experienced support professionals who understand the technical and business challenges involved in EDI implementation and maintenance. Infocon’s secure, cloud-based infrastructure ensures 24/7 reliability, real-time data exchange, and full visibility across all EDI transactions.

They’ve built our platform around three things: flexibility, support, and speed. Whether you’re a growing supplier or a global enterprise, we tailor every solution to fit your unique needs and help you reduce complexity in your data exchange processes.

As global supply chains continue to evolve and businesses face increasing pressure to automate, Infocon Systems remains focused on delivering modern, API-ready solutions that support seamless integration with trading partners and business applications worldwide.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems is a trusted global provider of custom cloud-based EDI and B2B integration solutions. With a strong focus on service, security, and cross-platform integration, Infocon supports thousands of companies in industries including retail, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, and healthcare.

Media Contact:

Infocon Systems

Email: salse@infoconn.com

Website: https://www.infoconn.com