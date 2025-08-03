ABGA & MetaEra Announce InnoBlock 2025 Web3 Innovation Conference on September 29 in Singapore

Singapore, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ —  Organized by ABGA and MetaEra, InnoBlock 2025 will take place on September 29, 2025, at the National Gallery Singapore. Event registration and partnership applications are now officially open.

As an annual Web3 innovation event, InnoBlock 2025 positions itself as a comprehensive Web3 conference for leading institutions, project teams, and developers. It aims to further cement the InnoBlock series as a flagship Web3 conference brand in Asia. The event will gather top global developers, investors, star project teams, leading institutions, and infrastructure providers to explore cutting-edge trends and innovative practices in Web3.

This year’s venue—the culturally significant and historically rich National Gallery Singapore—perfectly aligns with the conference’s core theme: Technology × Art. InnoBlock 2025 will create an immersive, open, and diverse offline space for Web3 dialogue, where intellectual exchange meets sensory experience, driving deeper integration and ongoing breakthroughs in Asia’s digital economy and Web3 innovation ecosystem.

Registration is now open. For more information, please follow ABGA’s official Luma page.

InnoBlock 2025 is now welcoming global partners, with a variety of collaboration formats designed to maximize exposure and engagement across the Web3 ecosystem.

Registration: https://lu.ma/orlpntvd 

Partnership Deck: https://docsend.com/view/7aqvg4euvg8tyqqk 

Telegram: https://t.me/ABGAofficial 

