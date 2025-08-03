Softaken Released Image Converter Tool with Advanced and Beneficial Features

Toronto, Ontario, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a leading developer of software solutions for data management and file conversion, is delighted to announce the debut of its newest product – the Softaken Image Converter Tool. This software is strong and easy to use. It aims to streamline the process of converting photos between different formats by introducing additional features and enhancing performance.

The Softaken Image Converter Tool is designed for individuals, graphic designers, web developers, photographers, and enterprises that require a dependable and flexible way to convert images. It works with many different types of image files, such as JPG, PNG, BMP, GIF, TIFF, ICO, and others; thus, it can be used for both personal and commercial purposes.

The Softaken Image Converter Tool has these Features:

Multi-Format Conversion: Users can easily change between all major image formats without losing any quality.

Batch Processing: Save time and effort by converting hundreds of photographs at once.

Image Compression and Resizing: Change the size and quality of a file without losing any of its quality.

Preview Option: Easily see photographs before they are converted to get better precision and control.

Drag and drop: makes it easier for users to utilize by providing a clean and simple interface.

100% Offline Use: No internet connection needed, which keeps user data safe and private.

Preserve Metadata: Keeps EXIF data and the original image’s attributes during conversion.

The software works with all versions of Windows, such as Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7. People can get a free demo version from the Softaken website to try out its features before they buy it. The licensed version is reasonably priced, and users, small teams, and large businesses can choose from a variety of licensing choices.

Words of the CEO

“We made the Image Converter Tool because more and more people wanted a safe, easy-to-use image conversion tool that worked well,” said the Product Manager at Softaken. “Our tool is designed to be fast and easy to use, so it’s perfect for people with all kinds of technical skills.”

Some Examples of Uses:

Getting images ready for websites and online stores

Changing photographs so they can be attached to emails or put in documents

Making high-resolution files smaller so they can be shared faster

Converting a lot of scanned photos or old formats at once

Softaken is known for always putting quality, client satisfaction, and new ideas into its software. The Image Converter Tool makes the company an even more reputable source for software that is both useful and easy to use.

About The Softaken:

Softaken Software is one of the best software development companies. It provides a lot of solutions for recovering data, converting files, moving emails, and managing images. Softaken has customers all around the world and is known for being reliable and innovative. The company continues to provide high-performance software solutions to people, IT professionals, and organizations across the world.

Media Contact

Company: Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/image-converter