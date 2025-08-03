IAA MOBILITY 2025 Group Sector Automotive introduces itself as AUMOVIO with Technologies for Future Mobility

At “IAA Mobility 2025” Continental’s Automotive group sector will make its debut as the independent company AUMOVIO

AUMOVIO showcases pioneering technologies for the mobility of tomorrow in four areas themed “safe,” “exciting,” “connected” and “autonomous”

Trade fair highlights include sustainable brake technologies for electric vehicles, a scalable system composed of hardware and software for assisted and automated driving, and an AI-supported night vision camera

“The ´IAA Mobility 2025´ is the ideal platform to introduce AUMOVIO to the automotive world – with exciting products and pioneering innovations. We are bundling our expertise into one company that is focused on key technologies. Together with our customers, we can now play an even more targeted role in shaping the future of mobility and creating value,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, CEO of AUMOVIO

Frankfurt, Germany, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Continental’s Automotive group sector will participate at the international mobility fair “IAA Mobility” in Munich in September – for the first time under the brand of the new independent company AUMOVIO. From September 9 to 12, 2025 (with a press day on September 8), visitors will be able to experience pioneering technology highlights for the mobility sector. These will be exhibited at the AUMOVIO booth (Hall B1, Booth B01) in four areas that reflect four key industry themes: “safe,” “inspiring,” “connected” and “autonomous.”

AUMOVIO has emerged out of Continental’s Automotive group sector – pooling together Continental’s consolidated automotive expertise in a new technology and electronics company with a lean and agile organizational structure.

Innovative, energy-saving drive and brake module

The Green Electric Caliper was developed for the often large, narrow tires that are fitted on electric vehicles and is optimally designed to meet the requirements of modern, modular vehicle platforms. It does not require hydraulic fluid and is lighter than conventional calipers, leading to an increased range, lower costs and minimized carbon emissions. For OEMs, this means lower costs, simplified assembly processes, greater flexibility in vehicle architectures and a clearer contribution towards achieving sustainability targets.

Corner module: scalable, modular and compact chassis unit

AUMOVIO is also showcasing the next generation of its corner module, which for the first time combines the engine, brake system, steering and suspension in one compact chassis unit. This meets all the requirements for integrating an entire system into a standard passenger car. The full system meets all integration requirements of a standard passenger car. With its wheel-specific 150-degree steering, it offers significantly better maneuverability and, thanks to the complete by- wire architecture, it is perfect for the software-defined vehicle. The basis of the corner module comprises a scalable drive and brake unit that integrates the engine and the brake on the wheel. This maximizes drive efficiency and requires considerably less space, opening up greater freedom in vehicle design.

Scalable system solutions, improved night vision: AUMOVIO makes advances in autonomous driving

“IAA Mobility” is an opportunity for AUMOVIO to present various innovative technologies for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), which enhance and enable assisted, automated, and autonomous driving, as well as contribute to creating a positive user experience. Highlights include:

System supporting assisted through highly automated driving

At its booth in Munich, AUMOVIO will present the scalable, modular system Xelve, comprised of hardware and software that was specially developed for Level 2 to Level 4 functions. Xelve is performance- and cost-optimized and can be flexibly customized for vehicles ranging from the high-volume to premium segments. Thanks to Xelve, vehicle manufacturers can put assisted and automated driving functions into series production more quickly and efficiently. Depending on the system design, the focus is on ultra-precise, automated parking functions (Xelve Park), a driving experience with AI-supported decision making (Xelve Drive), similar to that of humans, and a fallback solution for automated driving at Level 4 (Xelve Pilot).

AI-supported camera for improved night vision: The precise capture of the vehicle environment, especially including the road ahead, is a fundamental requirement for the further evolution of self-driving vehicles. AUMOVIO will show visitors at IAA numerous innovations including a new night vision camera that significantly improves image quality and therefore vision in the dark, thanks to the support of an AI resolution specially developed in-house.

Innovative window projection: Intuitive interaction options in vehicles are becoming increasingly important; and now they’re starting from before the driver steps even into the vehicle. AUMOVIO will present its “Window Projection” technology at “IAA Mobility” – an impressive innovation that visually projects content onto the side window of a vehicle. When the vehicle is parked, important information can also be seen from outside, including the charge level of an electric vehicle or personalized content such as the logo of a favorite sports team. To do this, the system uses a powerful mini projector, an electrically dimmable side window and intelligent software.

Integrated “Road to Cloud” platform for software-defined vehicles

At this year’s IAA, AUMOVIO will present an integrated “Road to Cloud” platform for software- defined vehicles. This solution provides a complete infrastructure from a single source, enabling automotive manufacturers to develop and operate safe, innovative and connected vehicles. With scalable server zone architectures, AUMOVIO covers all vehicle segments – from entry-level models to premium vehicles. The platform comprises standardized operating systems, middleware, over-the-air updates and cybersecurity, offering vehicle manufacturers maximum flexibility when designing their individual vehicle architectures.

