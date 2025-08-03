New Update Supercharges Thunderbird Email Conversion to HTML

USA, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Today, WholeClear, a well-known name in email data conversion solutions, unveiled the newest edition of its most popular product, the WholeClear Thunderbird to HTML Converter. This new version updates their features that make it easier to archive emails, improve conversion accuracy, and give users even more flexibility over how they export their Thunderbird emails.

The Converter has been upgraded to work faster with batches and to work with all major Windows operating systems, including Windows 11. Users can easily convert Thunderbird email into well-structured HTML files without losing any formatting, attachments, or photos that are already in the email.

Important New Features:

Faster Batch Conversion: Users can now convert thousands of emails in just a few minutes, which cuts down on the amount of labor they have to do by hand.

Keeps the Original Email Structure: Keeps the folder structure, HTML formatting, metadata (To, From, Subject, Date), and inline pictures.

New Smart Filter Options: Smart filter options let you export emails from certain folders, time periods, or senders.

Better UI/UX Design: The interface has been revamped to be easier to use, with just a few click conversion procedure that works for both technical and non-technical users.

High Compatibility: Works with all versions of Windows and Thunderbird both old and new.

Product Manager at WholeClear, said, “The need for long-term email storage in readable formats is growing across all industries.” “We’re giving users more control over how to save their email messages in an HTML format that anyone can access with this update.”

The converter is very helpful for legal teams, archivists, and other professionals who need to keep email correspondence with all of their formatting intact. You can open converted HTML files in any browser, and they are easy to index, search, and share.

It keeps putting money into improvements to products that users want. This edition of the software confirms that it is still a trustworthy, high-performance utility for moving and preserving emails.

You can now download the revised program right away. It comes with a free demo version that can convert limited emails. There are licensing choices for people, businesses, and big businesses.

About WholeClear

WholeClear is one of the best software companies out now. They make tools for shifting emails and converting data. People know it for being easy to use and providing reliable solutions. The company offers tools that let people, businesses, and IT experts all around the world manage and convert email data with ease.

Media Contact

Press Office

WholeClear Software

Email: support@wholeclear.com

Website: https://www.wholeclear.com/thunderbird/html/