DesignNBuy Launches DesignO 2.4 with Realistic 3D Previews for Books, Smarter Integrations, and Enhanced Security

Irving, TX 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — DesignNBuy, a global leader in web-to-print technology, today announced the launch of DesignO 2.4—a major upgrade purpose-built for businesses in the book, photobook, magazine, custom notebook, and journaling segments, as well as packaging and trade show display printing. This release introduces realistic 3D previews for book products, smart packaging visualization on product detail page, integration freedom with webhook, and significant improvements in performance, security, and usability.

“With DesignO 2.4, we’re addressing the unique challenges faced by photobook, packaging, and trade show printing businesses,” said Nidhi Agrawal, CEO of DesignNBuy. “This release is all about delivering lifelike previews, smarter integrations, and faster, more secure operations enabling our customers to streamline production, reduce errors, and offer an exceptional buying experience online.”

Lifelike 3D Previews for Photobooks or All kind of Books and Magzines

For photobook printers, this release changes the game. Customers can now see exactly what they’re ordering thanks to fully interactive 3D previews for both softcover and hardcover formats. From spine thickness and page count to realistic page reflections, the new preview engine delivers a near-physical experience online reducing design errors, building buyer confidence, and accelerating approvals.

Multi-Side 3D Views for Displays and Signage

DesignO 2.4 now supports multi-angle 3D previews for large-format products like canopy tents, cube signs, standees, and exhibition panels. Buyers can see how their branding appears on every side before they hit “order,” minimizing misunderstandings and costly reprints.

Smarter Packaging Visualization, Right from the Product Page

Packaging just got a serious upgrade. DesignO 2.4 allows customers to define their own box dimensions, download a die-line PDF template, upload artwork from tools like Illustrator, and instantly preview their design in 3D with a single product detail page.

This gives end customers complete creative control while helping print businesses eliminate time-consuming revisions and back-and-forth.

New 3D Models for Brochures and Bags

DesignO 2.4 expands support for 3D previews across even more product categories, including tri-fold and bi-fold brochures, Z-fold and gate-fold styles, and custom-branded paper bags. These enhancements help marketing and promotional print providers present a more realistic buying experience for high-volume B2B clients.

Real-Time Automation with Webhook Integrations

The new webhook architecture allows DesignO to talk directly to ERPs, CRMs, MIS tools, Slack, WhatsApp, and more with real-time updates across systems as events happen. Whether it’s order creation, artwork submission, or output generation, every step of the print workflow can now be synced and automated, reducing manual tasks and errors.

Performance That’s Noticeably Faster

Behind the scenes, DesignO 2.4 delivers a major speed boost with upgraded architecture. With PHP 8.4, API response caching, and enhanced Swagger documentation, developers and admins will notice faster load times, a smoother interface, and simpler onboarding.

Admin users also benefit from a more refined UI, smarter 3D model management, and tools like bulk upload for clipart and backgrounds.

Improved Security and Flexible File Storage

DesignO 2.4 strengthens data protection with new authentication layers for APIs and secure access to output files. It also gives businesses more flexibility in how and where they store assets without being limited to Amazon S3, users can choose the storage solution that best fits their infrastructure.

Helping Print Businesses Move Forward

Every update in DesignO 2.4 was built with one goal in mind, empowering print businesses to work smarter, sell faster, and deliver an online experience their customers can trust.

Whether you’re offering photobooks, packaging, signage, or marketing materials, DesignO 2.4 helps you create a seamless, visual, and fully automated web-to-print storefront.

DesignNBuy continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in print technology. With DesignO 2.4, the company is reaffirming its commitment to building intuitive, scalable solutions tailored to the real-world needs of print businesses.

To learn more or book a demo, visit www.designnbuy.com

About DesignNBuy

DesignNBuy is a global leader in web-to-print software solutions, empowering print businesses of all sizes to take their offerings online. With feature-rich platforms like DesignO, the company helps commercial printers, packaging providers, and promotional product sellers streamline operations, boost sales, and deliver outstanding customer experiences across digital storefronts.

