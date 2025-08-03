TradeTek 2.4 Construction Estimating Software Integrates OpenAI and Groq

Henderson, NV, USA, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — TradeTek Software released TradeTek 2.4 with AI integration for OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Groq. TradeTek is a desktop application running on Mac or Windows that is tightly integrated with online Cloud services. The hybrid solution combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project scalability with shared resources across the Internet. New capabilities include AI integration to analyze plan pages, extract text from plan images, auto name pages and customized user help for TradeTek itself.

TradeTek 2.4 adds new Template Assembly, Batch and Preset features. Trade specific Bundles that include preconfigured assemblies, list and reports can now be added to the standard TradeTek subscription. A fast Hot backup and restore feature was added to the Cloud account. Users can create an AI driven knowledge base for any tool or service to drive productivity or training. Other enhancements include the ability to stretch and correct page scaling or reduce image file size.

TradeTek runs native on 64-bit Windows 10 or 11 or macOS 10.14 or later with a 64-bit Intel or ARM processor. TradeTek is $99/month or $149/month for TradeTek with Cloud. TradeTek includes a User Guide, Developer Guide, training video library plus searchable help topics. Schedule a free demonstration to see how TradeTek will dramatically reduce estimating time, integrate with other software and provide flexibility in the content and format of reports. TradeTek Software Ph: (725) 356-1454 Web: www.tradeteksoftware.com Email: info@tradeteksoftware.com