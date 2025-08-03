Auraya Leads the Fight Against Deepfake Voice Fraud at ASIAL 2025 Conference

Sydney, Australia, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya is proud to sponsor the 2025 ASIAL Conference, where our CEO, Paul Magee, will be speaking on one of the most urgent challenges facing customer service and security teams “AI-generated Deep Fake and Synthetic Attacks – Child’s Play or Malicious Weapon?”

In this engaging session, we will unpack the evolving threat landscape and demonstrate how voice biometric technology provides a powerful, real-time defense against fraudulent interactions. Attendees will gain insights into:

  • Real-world fraud scenarios involving synthetic voices
  • Actionable strategies for implementing voice verification
  • How voice biometrics future-proofs identity authentication in AI-driven environments

“It’s a privilege to speak at ASIAL 2025 and address an issue that’s growing rapidly,” said Paul Magee, CEO of Auraya. “Synthetic voice attacks are no longer theoretical, they’re here. Voice biometrics is not just a solution, it’s a necessity.”

About Auraya
Auraya is a global leader in voice biometric technology, delivering secure, convenient, and privacy-compliant identity authentication solutions. Our mission is to help organizations protect customer interactions and build trusted digital experiences with cutting-edge anti-fraud capabilities.

