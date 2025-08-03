Structural Physiotherapy Service In Adelaide Targets Chronic Pain At The Root

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, 2025-08-03 — /EPR Network/ — Physio Physique, a trusted physiotherapy clinic based in Allenby Gardens, has launched a structural physiotherapy service designed to help patients manage and reduce chronic pain, particularly in the feet, ankles, and lower limbs. This evidence-based approach is already showing results for locals experiencing persistent issues with mobility, posture, and alignment.

Located on Port Road, Physio Physique’s structural physiotherapy treatment is a specialised service that focuses on biomechanical dysfunction stemming from the feet and its effects on the entire musculoskeletal system. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand in Adelaide’s western suburbs for targeted, long-term solutions to chronic pain conditions often misdiagnosed or improperly managed.

“Many people don’t realise that foot mechanics can significantly impact knee, hip, and back pain,” said Tony Hvasanov, founder and principal physiotherapist at Physio Physique. “By addressing structural imbalances at the source, we’re seeing faster recovery, better outcomes, and a reduced reliance on pain medication.”

Chronic pain affects 1 in 5 Australians, and foot-related biomechanical issues are frequently overlooked in traditional treatment plans. Structural physiotherapy offers a unique solution by assessing and correcting poor foot posture, muscle imbalances, and movement inefficiencies.

According to Tony, “We’re not just treating symptoms — we’re correcting the underlying cause. This approach is especially effective for clients dealing with plantar fasciitis, shin splints, and even long-term back pain.”

This treatment builds upon Physio Physique’s commitment to science-backed techniques, which already includes services like dry needling, shockwave therapy, NDIS physiotherapy, and remedial massage. Patients from Croydon, Beverley, West Hindmarsh, and other nearby suburbs are encouraged to book a biomechanical assessment.

Those seeking long-term relief from chronic pain are encouraged to visit Physio Physique to learn more or book a comprehensive assessment today. The clinic is open on Sundays.

About Physio Physique

Physio Physique is a physiotherapy clinic located in Allenby Gardens, Adelaide SA, offering a wide range of treatments including dry needling, shockwave therapy, and NDIS physiotherapy.

Led by experienced physiotherapist Tony Hvasanov, the clinic is dedicated to evidence-based care with a focus on root-cause treatment strategies for pain and injury. The clinic serves patients seven days a week.

