Smart Learning Market Innovations: The Power of AR and VR in Education

The global smart learning market was valued at USD 71.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 177.43 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030. A key driver of this growth is the rise of AI-powered hyper-personalization in education.

Advanced artificial intelligence technologies are enabling real-time customization of learning paths based on individual student needs. This enhances both engagement and academic outcomes. Features such as multilingual support and inclusive design are breaking access barriers, especially for learners in underserved communities. These advancements are not only improving the accessibility of education globally but also accelerating the adoption of smart learning systems.

An illustrative example of this trend is the collaboration between Infinity Learn and Google Cloud India in December 2024, which integrated technologies like Gemini and Vertex AI. This initiative delivers tailored educational content to K-12 students in Tier 2 and 3 cities in India, offering real-time feedback, individualized study plans, and multilingual support—aimed at bridging the educational divide and supporting exam preparation.

The market is also experiencing increasing demand for interactive and experiential learning solutions. AI-powered platforms personalize content delivery, while IoT devices collect real-time data to enhance classroom insights. Elements like gamification, simulations, and cloud-based collaboration tools are boosting student motivation and enabling effective remote or hybrid learning. Advanced learning analytics allow educators to fine-tune instruction based on data-driven insights.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market in 2024 with a 38.4% share, supported by robust digital infrastructure and high EdTech adoption. The presence of leading players and continued public-private investments drive innovation and implementation in the region.

The hardware segment held the largest market share by offering, accounting for 41.0% in 2024. This is attributed to widespread use of interactive displays, tablets, and other educational devices that support digital learning, especially in hybrid environments.

By application, asynchronous learning had the highest revenue share in 2024. Its flexibility allows learners to engage with content on their own time through digital coursework, recorded lectures, and online assessments—making it ideal for both academic and corporate users.

In terms of end use, the academic sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2024. Schools and universities are increasingly integrating e-learning platforms, smart classrooms, and virtual labs. Government initiatives and the post-pandemic digital shift continue to support this expansion.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 71.25 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 177.43 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 16.6%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent companies in the smart learning industry include BYJU’S, Coursera, Inc., Duolingo, Inc., Edmodo, Inc., Instructure, Inc., and Khan Academy, Inc.. These organizations are focusing on expanding their customer base through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

BYJU’S specializes in app-based, AI-powered learning, especially for K-12 education and test preparation. The company leverages interactive videos and customized content delivery, supported by international expansion and technological innovation.

Coursera, Inc. offers a wide range of online courses and certifications through partnerships with universities and corporations. Its platform features adaptive learning and collaborative tools that enhance learner engagement and continue to drive global growth.

Key Players

BYJU’S

Coursera, Inc.

Duolingo, Inc.

Edmodo, Inc.

Instructure, Inc.

Khan Academy, Inc.

Knewton, Inc. (John Wiley & Sons, Inc.)

Pearson

SMART Technologies ULC

Udemy, Inc.

Conclusion

The smart learning market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements in AI, IoT, and cloud-based platforms. With a projected CAGR of 16.6% from 2025 to 2030, the market is set for significant expansion. Personalized and data-driven learning models are reshaping how education is delivered across academic and professional domains. As institutions invest in digital infrastructure and AI-driven solutions, smart learning is poised to become a cornerstone of global education, closing learning gaps and equipping future generations with the tools needed for success in an increasingly digital world.