Multiplex Assay Market Grows with Rising Demand for Precision Medicine

The global multiplex assay market size was estimated at USD 1,817.10 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4,412.72 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 to 2030. Multiplex assay is a technique that enables the simultaneous detection and quantification of multiple analytes, such as growth factors, chemokines, cytokines, proteins, and other biomolecules.

Multiplex assays are widely utilized in various applications, including mutation analysis, linkage analysis, pathogen identification, forensic investigations, and gene detection studies. The market is driven by a growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing use in companion diagnostics, rising awareness of early disease detection, and the notable advantages multiplex assays offer over traditional singleplex methods. A major factor supporting market expansion is the increasing shift toward personalized medicine.

The demand for personalized treatment strategies has significantly elevated the need for accurate diagnostic technologies. Multiplex assays play a critical role in this space by allowing simultaneous biomarker analysis, which is essential for developing targeted therapies. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, 42% of the new drugs approved by the FDA in 2021 were classified as personalized treatments, emphasizing the growing importance of these diagnostic tools.

The rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases continues to fuel the development of new therapies and diagnostic approaches. Multiplex assays are increasingly being adopted in drug development and clinical trials due to their efficiency in detecting multiple pathogens and evaluating therapeutic efficacy. According to a WHO report published in April 2021, chronic or non-communicable diseases account for approximately 41 million deaths annually, representing 71% of all global deaths. This trend is expected to further propel market growth.

Moreover, the notable benefits of multiplex assays—such as reduced sample consumption, increased efficiency, miniaturization, and cost-effective operation—enhance their appeal over conventional assays. The ability to perform multiple tests in a single run significantly reduces time and resource usage, making these assays especially valuable in clinical and research settings.

An example of market innovation includes the announcement in March 2024 by Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and its joint venture CoSara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., which received CDSCO clearance in India to manufacture and supply the SARAPLEX Influenza Multiplex (IFM) Test Kit. This IVD test detects and differentiates Influenza A and B, marking a milestone in respiratory infection diagnostics in the region.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 36.34% in 2024.

The U.S. market is expanding due to advanced healthcare infrastructure.

By type, protein multiplex assays dominated with 52.99% market share in 2024

The consumables segment led by product type with a 74.42% market share in 2024

In terms of technology, flow cytometry held a 34.97% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,817.10 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4,412.72 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.5%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Multiplex Assay Company Insights

Leading companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and new product launches to strengthen their market positions. In October 2024, for instance, 10x Genomics, Inc. unveiled two new Chromium products—GEM-X Flex and GEM-X Universal Multiplex—designed to enhance single-cell analysis accessibility and performance.

Key Multiplex Assays Companies

Luminex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abcam plc.

Seegene Inc.

Merck KGaA

Assay Genie

Promega Connections

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.

R&D Systems, Inc.

Conclusion

The multiplex assay market is poised for robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for precision diagnostics, rise in chronic disease prevalence, and ongoing advancements in biotechnology. With expanding applications across personalized medicine, infectious disease detection, and drug development, coupled with the growing support from regulatory bodies and healthcare infrastructure improvements—particularly in emerging markets—the multiplex assay industry is expected to experience significant transformation and opportunity in the years ahead.