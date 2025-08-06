No-code AI Platform Market Gains Momentum with Rising Demand for Automation

The global no-code AI platform market size was estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.42 billion by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 30.6% from 2024 to 2030. No-code AI platforms, also referred to as AI development platforms, empower users without programming or AI expertise to build and deploy AI solutions. These tools are equally beneficial to AI practitioners and specialists, helping streamline their workflows and extend capabilities.

The global expansion of AI enterprises is expected to positively influence the market. With the increasing number of domain experts, the need for efficient collaboration with AI professionals is also rising. No-code AI tools bridge this gap by enabling domain experts to experiment, validate, and communicate their ideas with technical teams effectively. This growing synergy contributes to faster innovation and broader AI adoption across industries.

Moreover, the accelerating implementation of AI and machine learning technologies is a significant driver of market growth. Tools like automated machine learning (AutoML) are gaining traction, especially among organizations that lack in-house machine learning expertise. The integration of IoT, edge computing, and data science across diverse sectors also enhances the demand for accessible AI solutions. These platforms minimize errors, reduce development time, and make AI more scalable and applicable, opening up new avenues for growth during the forecast period.

No-code AI platforms simplify the process of creating AI models, significantly reducing the time, cost, and expertise traditionally required. This democratization of AI allows organizations to integrate machine learning into their operations quickly and efficiently. By lowering technical barriers, no-code solutions empower both individuals and businesses to explore and utilize AI with minimal resources, thereby accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global no-code AI platform market with a revenue share of 39.5% in 2023.

The U.S. market is expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Component-wise, the no-code AI platforms segment held the largest revenue share at 76.8% in 2023.

Technology-wise, Natural Language Processing (NLP) led the market with a 55.6% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.83 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.42 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 30.6%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key No-code AI Platform Company Insights

Market leaders are actively employing strategies such as product launches, strategic expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position. For instance, in April 2023, Moveworks, Inc. introduced Creator Studio, a no-code generative AI platform. This tool enables users to build customized conversational AI chatbots using large language models, all without requiring advanced coding skills.

Leading No-code AI Platform Companies:

Akkio Inc.

com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Caspio, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Google LLC

Levity AI GmbH

Microsoft

Quickbase, Inc.

Conclusion

The no-code AI platform market is experiencing transformative growth as businesses seek more agile, scalable, and user-friendly AI solutions. With an impressive CAGR of 30.6%, the market is being shaped by technological advancements, increasing demand for automation, and the democratization of AI development. As these platforms continue to break down technical barriers and promote cross-functional collaboration, they are poised to become an integral part of digital strategies across industries worldwide.