Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Gains Momentum with Pain Management

The global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market size was estimated at USD 22.58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 31.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions and a steadily rising geriatric population worldwide.

The market is further supported by the expanding demand for over-the-counter (OTC) NSAIDs and their broad applications in treating common ailments such as headaches, migraines, dental pain, and menstrual discomfort. A wide-ranging NSAIDs product portfolio, along with new product approvals and launches, is expected to continue driving market momentum through the forecast period.

The prevalence of arthritis and related pain disorders is a key growth factor. As of 2024, nearly one-quarter of U.S. adults are estimated to have arthritis, contributing to over 350 million cases globally. Among these, osteoarthritis affects more than 32.5 million Americans, while around 1.36 million live with rheumatoid arthritis. Notably, about half of the individuals diagnosed are aged 65 and older, and the condition has a higher impact on women. Racial disparities are apparent, with 41.3 million non-Hispanic white adults, 6.1 million non-Hispanic Black adults, and 4.4 million Hispanic adults reportedly affected.

The elderly population is more vulnerable to age-related diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, and chronic pain—including arthritis. According to WHO’s October 2024 report, the global population is aging rapidly, and by 2050, approximately 80% of older adults will reside in low- and middle-income countries. This demographic shift underscores the growing need for effective pain management solutions like NSAIDs. Consequently, the anticipated demand for NSAID-based therapies is expected to rise in these regions, supported by improved healthcare infrastructure and policy support.

Product diversification remains a key driver of NSAIDs market expansion. For instance, Pfizer Inc. offers Ketorolac tromethamine for moderate to severe acute pain, while GSK’s Excedrin—a combination of paracetamol, aspirin, and caffeine—continues to be a widely used remedy for headaches. The presence of strong industry players and increased access to combination therapies are expected to reinforce growth during the forecast timeframe.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America led the NSAIDs market with a revenue share of over 42.9% in 2024.

The U.S. held a dominant position within the global NSAIDs landscape in 2024.

By disease indication, the arthritis segment represented the largest revenue share at 37.72% in 2024.

Retail pharmacies accounted for the largest distribution channel, with a revenue share of 45.89% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 22.58 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 31.29 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.66%

Largest Regional Market in 2024: North America

Key NSAIDs Company Insights:

The competitive NSAIDs landscape features major pharmaceutical players like Pfizer, Bayer, and Johnson & Johnson, each offering an extensive portfolio of products to cater to diverse consumer needs. Key strategies include innovation in drug formulation, competitive pricing, and robust distribution frameworks. Leading companies continue investing in research and development to introduce advanced and more effective NSAID therapies. Additionally, generic manufacturers provide cost-efficient alternatives, intensifying market competition. Regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and strategic collaborations also play significant roles in shaping the industry’s future trajectory.

Leading NSAIDs Companies:

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

GSK plc

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Viatris Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Conclusion:

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by increasing demand for pain management solutions, especially in aging populations and regions with rising chronic disease prevalence. The market benefits from a robust pipeline of new products, strong OTC demand, and the dominance of key industry players offering diverse formulations. With healthcare systems evolving to address age-related conditions more effectively, NSAIDs will remain a crucial component of global pain and inflammation management strategies.