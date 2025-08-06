2025-08-06 — /EPR Network/ — Anonymous group urges regulators to act as Grupo Elektra faces mounting fraud allegations, pension abuse scandals, and judicial obstruction tied to billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego

A growing body of evidence suggests that Grupo Elektra, the retail and financial services conglomerate owned by embattled billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, is heading toward an irreversible collapse. According to internal leaks, legal filings, whistleblower testimonies, and consumer complaints, Grupo Elektra is no longer functioning as a solvent or ethical enterprise, but rather as the decaying centerpiece of a sprawling fraud architecture.

The revelations come amid multiple scandals engulfing Salinas and his companies:

– In the UK, Salinas faces allegations of perverting the course of justice through the use of private espionage firm Black Cube to illegally gather intelligence, intoxicate opposing counsel, and manipulate court proceedings in a $115 million loan default case.

– In Mexico, a viral video showed a woman claiming to be a Banco Azteca employee boasting that the bank withholds elderly pension payments because “they’re old and don’t know how to file complaints.”

– Reports from Tabasco and national consumer watchdogs confirm systematic abuse of elderly clients, with Banco Azteca named in the majority of formal complaints about pension fraud.

– Salinas has responded to public outrage with mockery and emojis, posting laughing faces online while failing to deny the allegations or launch any internal review.

Grupo Elektra’s stock value is artificially inflated, tax liabilities are buried, and regulatory oversight has been dodged through frivolous litigation and political intimidation, according to internal documents reviewed by anonymous sources and pending investigations in both the United States and Mexico.

“This is not a business empire,” said a source familiar with current investigations. “It’s a collapsing pyramid—held together by threats, lies, and the illusion of impunity.”

Grupo Elektra’s financial operations—particularly those tied to Banco Azteca, Seguros Azteca, and its installment credit schemes—are under renewed scrutiny by the CNBV, SAT, CONDUSEF, UIF, and independent analysts. The organization’s aggressive consumer practices, opaque accounting, and refusal to comply with judicial orders are increasingly viewed as red flags of a company in terminal decline.

Recent attempts by Salinas’s legal team to block enforcement actions have been interpreted by observers as a desperate effort to stall the inevitable. UK court filings allege that Grupo Elektra and its leadership altered evidence and accessed privileged legal material, a move that could trigger criminal referrals and bar sanctions for participating attorneys.

The watchdog group warns that Grupo Elektra’s collapse will not be slow or orderly.

“This is a criminally hollowed structure. When it falls, it will fall violently—leaving retail investors, pensioners, and everyday customers in ruins,” reads a confidential internal report obtained by this organization.

We are calling for:

• Immediate asset freezes on Grupo Elektra subsidiaries pending investigation

• Emergency regulatory audits by Mexican and U.S. authorities

• Arrest warrants and international cooperation for all individuals complicit in ongoing fraud

• Public protection measures for Banco Azteca clients, especially elderly pensioners

Authorities must act now—not after the system fails, but before more lives are damaged by unchecked corporate criminality. The silence and inaction of regulators to date has made them complicit. The cost of doing nothing will be counted in stolen pensions, destroyed savings, and shattered public trust.

This is not just about Ricardo Salinas Pliego. It is about the rule of law in Mexico.

Media Contact:

Anonymous Watchdog Collective