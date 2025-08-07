Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market Grows With Rising Injury Cases

The global orthopedic braces and supports market size was valued at USD 4,670.9 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 7,006.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is driven by technological advancements, an increasing number of sports and accident-related injuries, a growing geriatric population, and rising awareness about preventive healthcare.

These factors are accelerating the development of innovative products, advanced solutions, and enhanced distribution platforms to ensure better patient outcomes.

For example, in February 2025, Canadian Orthopedic Supply, a prominent medical equipment supplier, launched a new website as part of its nationwide expansion. Originally operating from a small home office in Georgetown, Ontario, the company now provides a broad range of orthopedic bracing solutions, featuring brands like Push Sport, Push, M-Brace, and Solidea. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute conditions, such as arthritis and sports injuries, continues to boost the demand for orthopedic braces and supports.

Leading companies are actively enhancing their product portfolios and strengthening their market presence. In February 2021, BREG, Inc., a key player in orthopedic bracing, introduced Pinnacle and Ascend product lines, offering 15 braces specifically designed for patients with spinal injuries. This launch represents the company’s strategic move to broaden its offerings and meet diverse patient needs.

Demand for orthopedic braces and supports, including postoperative bracing solutions and unloader OA (Osteoarthritis) bracing products, is expected to increase due to factors such as the growing popularity of amateur sports, higher activity levels, and an aging population prone to musculoskeletal disorders. Furthermore, the rising number of orthopedic surgeries globally is fueling the need for effective postoperative bracing solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024, contributing 35.83% of revenue.

The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2024.

By product type, the braces & supports segment led with 74.97% market share in 2024.

By end use, orthopedic clinics held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4,670.9 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7,006.2 million

CAGR (2025-2030): 7.3%

Largest Market: North America (2024)

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Orthopedic Braces and Supports Company Insights

Major players in the market include BREG, Inc., Össur, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., and DJO, LLC (Enovis), while emerging players such as Frank Stubbs Company Inc., Weber Orthopedic LP, and Ottobock are also gaining traction.

BREG, Inc. manufactures sports medicine products and operates through over 100 distributors across 36 countries, offering hip, knee, spine, elbow, ankle, and foot braces.

Frank Stubbs Company Inc. specializes in orthopedic supports, binders, and compression garments for plastic surgery applications.

Key Orthopedic Braces and Supports Companies

BREG, Inc.

Frank Stubbs Company Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Össur

Fillauer LLC

Ottobock

McDavid

Bauerfeind

Weber Orthopedic LP

DJO, LLC (Enovis)

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Conclusion

The orthopedic braces and supports market is witnessing strong growth fueled by technological advancements, rising injury cases, and an aging population with increased musculoskeletal issues. The trend toward preventive healthcare and the demand for improved postoperative care solutions will continue to shape the market. North America remains a dominant market, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, creating significant opportunities for both established players and emerging companies to innovate and expand globally.