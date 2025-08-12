Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market 2030: Insights into Cost-Effective Solutions

Global Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Overview

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 2.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing global demand for vaccines and the rising trend of outsourcing manufacturing processes to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Beyond the focus on vaccine safety and efficacy, the volume of vaccine development annually is a key consideration for manufacturing scalability. With more countries requesting the introduction of new vaccines to address public health needs, the pharmaceutical industry is required to scale up its capacity to meet the growing demands across diverse population groups and age ranges.

The expansion of vaccination programs and continuous innovation in vaccine research are high-impact growth drivers. An increasing number of vaccine candidates entering clinical development highlights their proven effectiveness against various diseases. This trend significantly raises the demand for contract manufacturing services, which play a crucial role in reducing product development and launch timelines. Both established and emerging pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on CMOs and CROs to streamline vaccine research and development, enabling faster time-to-market and improved operational efficiency.

Addressing global vaccine shortages and the unequal distribution of vaccines—especially in emerging markets-is a pressing challenge that further strengthens the demand for contract manufacturing. Many low- and middle-income countries lack sufficient infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, driving them to rely on CMOs for reliable vaccine supply. Technological advancements have further accelerated this outsourcing trend, prompting CMOs to expand their R&D and manufacturing capacities to better serve growing global needs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2023, driven by strong healthcare infrastructure and advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

The U.S. dominated the North American region, supported by increased investments in vaccine R&D and large-scale production facilities.

By Vaccine Type :

The attenuated vaccines segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, with 29.9% of the market, due to their long-standing use and high efficacy in eliciting immune responses.

The downstream segment led the market in 2023, contributing 50.9% of total revenue. This is attributed to the complexity and importance of downstream processes such as purification, formulation, and filling.

The human-use segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 92.24% in 2023, reflecting the primary focus of contract manufacturing services on vaccines for human health.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 2.14 Billion

: USD 2.14 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 3.60 Billion

: USD 3.60 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 7.8%

: 7.8% North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Key Company Insights

Major players in the vaccine contract manufacturing market are adopting a range of strategies to strengthen their market position. These include mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, geographic expansion, and diversification of service offerings. Competitive pricing and long-term partnership models also form a key part of their growth strategies.

Example: In October 2023, Vaxcyte and Lonza expanded their collaboration for the global commercial manufacturing of broad-spectrum Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines (PCVs), showcasing the increasing reliance on contract partners for large-scale vaccine production.

Key Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Companies

These companies are recognized as key players shaping the vaccine contract manufacturing industry:

Lonza

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Catalent, Inc.

IDT Biologika GmbH

Curia Global, Inc.

ICON plc.

Cytovance Biologics (Hepalink)

Syngene International Limited

Conclusion

The global vaccine contract manufacturing market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increased demand for vaccines, a growing pipeline of new vaccine candidates, and the pharmaceutical industry’s shift toward outsourcing. The reliance on CMOs is becoming essential to meet rapid production timelines, especially in response to global health emergencies and increasing vaccine accessibility demands.

Technological advancements, regulatory support, and global partnerships are enabling CMOs to scale operations and provide end-to-end services, from development to commercial production. With North America leading the market and Asia-Pacific expected to emerge as a high-growth region, the industry is poised for continued expansion through 2030.