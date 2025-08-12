Van Market 2030: Powering the Gig Economy

The global van market was valued at USD 160.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 214.24 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is fueled by multiple factors, including the surge in e-commerce and last-mile delivery services, as well as the transition toward electric vans.

Compact and versatile vans are increasingly favored for urban freight transportation and shared mobility due to their fuel efficiency and ease of maneuverability. Additionally, infrastructure improvements in emerging markets, such as expanding road networks and growing industrialization in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America, are driving commercial van sales. The rising preference for electric vans is a key factor shaping the global van industry, as both businesses and governments prioritize sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reported that electric van sales in the European Union increased by 56.8% in 2023 compared to 2022. Regulatory frameworks, subsidies, and incentives aimed at electric vehicles (EVs) have encouraged fleet operators, especially within logistics and delivery, to adopt electric vans. Furthermore, advancements in battery technology and growing charging infrastructure have enhanced the affordability and practicality of electric vans. Combined with rising fuel prices and increased environmental awareness, these trends are accelerating the global shift toward electric vans.

The demand for urban mobility solutions is also propelling market growth, as cities focus on efficient, compact transportation options for goods and passengers. Vans, particularly those with smaller tonnage capacities, are well-suited to navigating congested urban environments and fulfilling last-mile delivery, ride-sharing, and on-demand service needs. The rise in e-commerce activity and the demand for flexible logistics solutions are further amplifying this growth. Moreover, urban policies promoting sustainable transportation are encouraging the use of eco-friendly vans, including electric and hybrid variants.

Order a free sample PDF of the Van Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Technological innovations are contributing to market expansion by improving vehicle efficiency, safety, and connectivity. Features such as telematics, driver assistance systems, and IoT-enabled fleet monitoring enhance operational management and reduce costs, making vans more attractive for businesses. For instance, in October 2023, Amazon.com, Inc. introduced AI-powered Automated Vehicle Inspection (AVI) technology to boost the safety and efficiency of its delivery van fleet. AVI performs rapid, detailed scans of vans to detect issues like tire deformities, undercarriage wear, and body damage, enabling Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) to prevent on-road failures, improve vehicle safety, and minimize delivery delays.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America led the global van market in 2024, accounting for 32.6% of revenue, driven by robust infrastructure and high urbanization rates supporting the demand for efficient transport in densely populated areas.

The U.S. van industry is expected to register significant CAGR from 2025 to 2030, fueled by demand for versatile vehicles serving diverse sectors like agriculture, construction, and small businesses.

Vans with tonnage capacity up to 2 tons represented the largest segment, with a 44.5% market share in 2024. This segment’s growth stems from the need for compact, fuel-efficient, and cost-effective vehicles ideal for last-mile delivery and urban logistics.

The Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) propulsion segment dominated in 2024, benefiting from continued demand for reliable, affordable, and widely accessible vehicles supported by established fueling infrastructure.

The commercial segment led the market in 2024, driven by demand from logistics, e-commerce, and service industries that rely on vans for efficient transportation of goods and personnel, especially in urban settings.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 160.90 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 214.24 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.8%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Van Industry Players:

Leading companies in the global van market include Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Volkswagen Group, Stellantis NV, and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. These companies are emphasizing advanced technology integration to maintain competitive edges through new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is renowned for premium van models such as the Sprinter and Vito. The company is committed to innovation, including electric vans, to meet the rising demand across logistics, transportation, and mobility sectors globally.

is renowned for premium van models such as the Sprinter and Vito. The company is committed to innovation, including electric vans, to meet the rising demand across logistics, transportation, and mobility sectors globally. Volkswagen Group offers a wide range of vans, including the Transporter and Crafter, and is advancing electric mobility with the ID. Buzz electric van to address growing demand for sustainable commercial and personal transport solutions.

Major Van Market Players:

Ford Motor Company

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Volkswagen Group

Renault Group

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED

Stellantis NV

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global van market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by the rising demand for urban mobility, last-mile delivery, and sustainable transportation solutions. The shift toward electric vans, supported by regulatory incentives and technological advancements, is accelerating industry transformation. While Internal Combustion Engine vans remain dominant due to established infrastructure, electric vans are rapidly gaining market share, particularly in regions emphasizing carbon reduction. North America currently leads the market, while Asia Pacific offers the fastest growth potential, propelled by infrastructure development and increasing urbanization. Key players like Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are at the forefront of innovation, ensuring the market remains dynamic and competitive in meeting evolving global transportation needs.