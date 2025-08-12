Mobile Device Management Market Growth Driven by Enterprise Mobility Needs

The global mobile device management (MDM) market was valued at USD 7.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 28.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2025 to 2030. MDM refers to software and services used to manage and secure mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The market has expanded significantly due to the widespread use of mobile devices in workplaces and the rising need to secure sensitive corporate data. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated MDM adoption, with remote work increasing the demand for secure mobile connectivity.

Key drivers include:

Rising data security concerns: Mobile devices are vulnerable to loss, theft, and cyberattacks. MDM provides encryption, password protection, remote wipe, and device tracking.

Regulatory compliance: Many industries require strict data protection measures, making MDM essential for meeting compliance standards.

BYOD trend: The growing practice of employees using personal devices for work has increased the need for centralized control over access, applications, and corporate data.

Challenges

Implementation complexity: MDM deployment can be resource-intensive, requiring advanced IT expertise and integration with existing systems.

Key Company Insights

Broadcom Inc. – Offers integrated solutions to manage mobile endpoints securely, strengthened by the acquisition of Symantec’s enterprise security business in 2019.

SAP SE – Provides secure mobile access to enterprise applications and data, with solutions for mobile application management, device control, and secure content management.

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC – Delivers IT infrastructure management tools, including mobile device visibility through integrations with platforms like Jamf.

Kaspersky Labs – Offers its “Kaspersky Security for Mobile” platform, delivering multi-layered protection with anti-malware, web control, and enterprise mobility management integration.

Order a free sample PDF of the Mobile Device Management Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share, holding over 38.0% of the market in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period.

Software solutions represented the largest revenue share, exceeding 63.0% in 2024.

Smartphones dominated the device type segment with over 54.0% market share in 2024.

Large enterprises accounted for more than 52.0% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.67 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 28.37 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 24.5%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Fastst Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Leading Companies in the MDM Market:

Broadcom, Inc. | Cisco Systems | Citrix Systems | IBM Corporation | Ivanti | Jamf | Kaspersky Labs | Micro Focus | Microsoft Corporation | SAP SE | SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC | SOTI Inc. | VMware, Inc. | Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global mobile device management market is poised for rapid growth, driven by the increasing reliance on mobile devices for business operations, rising data security threats, and the expanding BYOD trend. While implementation complexity may pose challenges, advancements in cloud-based solutions and AI-driven security are expected to streamline deployment. With North America leading in adoption and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, MDM will remain a critical investment area for enterprises seeking to balance productivity, flexibility, and security in a mobile-first world.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com