Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market 2030: Veterinary Research Fuels Market

The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market was valued at USD 846.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the rising adoption of pets worldwide, which has led to increased demand for quality veterinary care.

A growing number of chronic illnesses and accidents in animals has led to an increased need for anesthesia equipment during veterinary procedures. Additionally, rising disposable income is encouraging pet owners to seek more advanced and comprehensive care, significantly boosting market demand.

Countries such as China, Brazil, the U.S., and EU nations collectively account for over half a billion pet cats and dogs, with the U.S. alone seeing 8 million animals entering rescue shelters annually. With this growth in pet ownership, there has also been a notable increase in health conditions such as neoplasia and animal cancers. Data from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) shows that about 25% of dogs develop neoplasia, while lymphoma cases in cats are also rising. These trends are driving a higher demand for safe and effective treatment procedures, including the use of anesthesia.

Urbanization, evolving lifestyles, and rising disposable income in both developed and developing nations are contributing to a surge in the demand for advanced pet care services and equipment. This creates significant opportunities for manufacturers to leverage innovation and technology to improve treatment outcomes and expand their market presence.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America led the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market in 2023, driven by government initiatives to improve animal health, growing pet ownership, technological advancements, and increasing demand for emergency veterinary services due to accidents and illnesses.

The United States was the dominant country within the North American market in 2023.

By product, the complete anesthesia machines segment held the largest market share at 32.7% in 2023. These systems are favored by veterinary professionals due to their comprehensive functionality, reliability, and ability to deliver controlled anesthesia effectively.

By modality, the portable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. This is driven by the growing demand for mobile veterinary services, such as in-home care and on-site emergency procedures, which require compact and transportable equipment.

By animal size, the small animal segment dominated the market in 2023. This trend is largely driven by increased pet ownership, higher spending on pet healthcare, advancements in treatment technologies, greater awareness of animal welfare, and better accessibility to veterinary tools and equipment—particularly via online platforms.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 846.3 Million

USD 846.3 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.36 Billion

USD 1.36 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.0%

7.0% North America: Largest market in 2023

Largest market in 2023 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Key Company Strategies & Developments:

Leading companies in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market are focusing on expanding their customer base and strengthening their competitive position. Strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and the introduction of innovative products to meet evolving veterinary care demands.

Notable Companies:

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Midmark India Pvt Ltd.

Dispomed Ltd.

B. Braun SE

Kent Scientific Corporation

ICU Medical, Inc.

VETLAND MEDICAL SALES & SERVICES

Supera Anesthesia Innovations

Avante Animal Health

RWD Life Science Co., LTD

Conclusion:

The veterinary anesthesia equipment market is on a steady growth trajectory, supported by increasing pet ownership, rising demand for advanced veterinary procedures, and a growing focus on animal health. Technological advancements and the expansion of mobile veterinary services further enhance the market’s appeal. While North America currently leads the market, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, offering lucrative opportunities for market participants. With the continued rise in chronic animal diseases and evolving pet care expectations, the need for reliable and efficient anesthesia solutions will remain strong, solidifying the market’s importance in modern veterinary healthcare.