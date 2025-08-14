Italy Dietary Supplements Market 2030: Insights into Consumer Demographics

Italy Dietary Supplements Market Overview

The Italy dietary supplements market was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, as more individuals prioritize preventive healthcare. Consumers are seeking supplements that enhance immunity, digestion, mental health, and overall vitality, with the rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases prompting the incorporation of nutritional supplements into daily routines.

A significant market driver is Italy’s aging population. According to the World Health Data, the country’s population is projected to decline to 51.9 million by 2050, marking a shift toward an older demographic. The number of individuals aged 85 and above will nearly double from 2023, with 2.63 million women and 1.75 million men in this age group. The 75–79 age group will also see notable growth, with 2.12 million women and 1.9 million men expected. This demographic trend has led to increased demand for supplements targeting healthy aging, including vitamins, minerals, and collagen-based products. These are commonly used by older adults to maintain joint health, cardiovascular function, and cognitive performance, thus contributing to the overall market expansion.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and digital health platforms has enhanced consumer access to dietary supplements. Online platforms offer convenience, a wide product range, and the ability to compare reviews and prices, which encourages greater product adoption. The influence of personalized nutrition trends and influencer marketing is also shaping purchasing decisions. Italy’s progress in digital healthcare-including electronic medical prescriptions, health records, telemedicine, and online services-has further facilitated the growth of the supplements market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Vitamins held the largest market share at 22.8% in 2024, driven by increased consumer focus on immunity, energy, and general wellness. Post-pandemic trends have fueled demand for vitamins C, D, and B-complex due to their roles in immune support, bone strength, and energy metabolism.

Tablets were the leading form of supplement, accounting for 31.6% of the market in 2024, thanks to their convenience, accurate dosing, and long shelf life, making them a preferred format across age groups.

Over-the-counter (OTC) supplements dominated with a 73.2% market share in 2024, reflecting their ease of access, affordability, and consumer trust. These products are widely available across pharmacies, supermarkets, and online channels, allowing for greater consumer autonomy in managing health.

The immunity segment led the application landscape, with 11.0% market share in 2024, as public health awareness surged following the COVID-19 pandemic. Supplements containing vitamins C and D, zinc, and echinacea have been in high demand to support immune health and reduce susceptibility to infections.

The adult consumer segment represented the largest market share at 62.7% in 2024, driven by a broad base seeking nutritional support for energy, immunity, digestive health, and chronic condition management.

Offline distribution channels accounted for the largest share in 2024, as Italian consumers continue to favor in-person shopping experiences, including consultations with pharmacists and physical product inspection prior to purchase.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8.27 Billion

USD 8.27 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.32 Billion

USD 13.32 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.4%

Competitive Landscape

The Italy dietary supplements market features strong competition from both global and regional players. Major pharmaceutical and nutrition companies operate alongside emerging brands, with a focus on innovation, personalized nutrition, and expanding distribution networks. Government regulations and high consumer standards have made quality, safety, and scientific backing key differentiators.

Key Company Insights:

Bayer AG serves the Italian market through its Consumer Health division, offering a wide range of OTC supplements focused on energy, immunity, and overall wellness.

Nestlé delivers a comprehensive portfolio that includes vitamins, minerals, herbal supplements, and condition-specific products aimed at digestive health, metabolic balance, and healthy aging.

Key Italy Dietary Supplements Companies

Bayer AG

Nestlé

Amway Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

Solgar Inc.

Arkopharma

GSK plc.

Conclusion

The Italy dietary supplements market is witnessing robust growth due to a combination of increased health consciousness, a rapidly aging population, and expanding access through digital platforms and retail channels. The market is expected to grow from USD 8.27 billion in 2024 to USD 13.32 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.4%. Trends such as the demand for immunity-boosting products, personalized wellness, and OTC convenience are reshaping consumer preferences. As Italy continues to invest in digital health infrastructure and as lifestyle-related health concerns rise, dietary supplements will remain a key component of preventive healthcare strategies.