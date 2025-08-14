Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Evolving Consumer Preferences

The global vitamin and mineral premixes market was valued at USD 6.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 9.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% between 2025 and 2030. Growth in this market is fueled by increasing consumer health consciousness, the rising popularity of fortified foods and beverages, and a stronger emphasis on preventive healthcare.

Consumers are increasingly looking for products that enhance immunity, energy levels, and general wellness. This trend is prompting food, beverage, and supplement producers to adopt customized nutrient premixes tailored to specific health needs. Furthermore, shifting lifestyles, an aging global population, and rising demand in pet nutrition and animal feed sectors are accelerating the adoption of tailored premix solutions across regions.

The industry is experiencing strong global growth as more individuals prioritize proactive health management. With heightened interest in maintaining long-term wellness, consumers are seeking functional products that provide benefits beyond basic nutrition. This evolving demand is encouraging manufacturers to innovate with nutrient-rich blends, supporting widespread use across product categories. According to the 2023 International Food Information Council (IFIC) report, nearly 72% of consumers reported actively seeking foods that deliver added health benefits.

In the animal nutrition sector, vitamin and mineral premixes are essential for enhancing immune health, bone strength, metabolism, and reproduction. As modern farming methods evolve and scale, premixes provide a reliable and cost-efficient method for consistent micronutrient delivery, particularly in large-scale livestock operations.

Key Market Highlights:

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global market at 41.48% in 2024

India is projected to experience the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

By application, the animal feed segment accounted for 42.88% of global revenue in 2024

By form, the powder/dry segment dominated with a 75.16% share in 2024

By product, vitamin and mineral blends led with a 40.78% share of global revenue in 2024

Download a free sample PDF of the Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 6.72 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.73 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.4%

Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The vitamin and mineral premixes industry is highly competitive and shaped by diverse regional and cultural preferences, prompting brands to offer customized solutions. Innovation is a key feature of this space, with frequent introductions of new formulations, ingredients, and product types to meet evolving consumer demands. This constant innovation is spurring new brand launches and increasing market fragmentation.

Manufacturers are enhancing their market reach through strategic distribution expansions, targeted marketing campaigns, and efficient production methods that allow for competitive pricing. In addition, many companies are adopting sustainability practices to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Brand share analysis is crucial for assessing competition, identifying growth opportunities, and guiding strategic decisions in this dynamic market.

Key Companies:

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Nutreco

dsm-firmenich

Glanbia PLC

Corbion

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

Barentz

FENCHEM

AMINO GmbH

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most extensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global vitamin and mineral premixes market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, rising interest in wellness, and increasing demand for fortified and functional products. Strategic innovation, regional customization, and sustainability initiatives will remain pivotal in shaping the future of this market.