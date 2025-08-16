Cool Comfort That Lasts: Crownline Air Coolers Extend Relief Beyond Summer

Dubai, UAE, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Experience a cool breeze with the all-new Crownline Evaporative Air Coolers, which keep your living areas refreshing and cosy in summers and even after that. One of the best-selling products is the AC 400, which is designed to provide outstanding cooling capabilities while using less energy.

The Crownline AC 400 is a clever, environmentally responsible substitute for conventional air conditioning. It is perfect for homes and workplaces because temperatures in the United Arab Emirates remain high even after the peak summer months.

Key Features of the Crownline AC 400

High Air Volume: With an impressive airflow of 1800 ㎥/h, the AC 400 ensures strong, consistent air circulation to create a cool and pleasant indoor climate.

Powerful Air Speed: It has a rapid cooling capacity with an airspeed of 10 m/s; the unit instantly cools down indoor areas, helping you feel immediate relief.

Wide Cooling Coverage: It is designed to cool a large space, ideal for large living rooms and offices.

Extended Air Distance: The AC 400 air cooler can cool air up to 12–15 meters, ensuring every corner of the room stays comfortable.

Adjustable Timer: The adjustable time feature gives you full control over its operating schedule, ideal for overnight use or timed cooling during the day.

Large Water Tank: It offers uninterrupted cooling with fewer refills, and the detachable design makes it easy to clean and refill.

Built-in Anion Function: Activates to purify the air, reducing airborne pollutants and enhancing indoor air quality—ideal for allergy-sensitive households.

Convenient Remote Control: All features can be operated via the included remote, ensuring a seamless user experience from anywhere in the room.

Cool Beyond Summer

The Crownline AC 400’s adaptable design allows for year-round use, making it more than just a summer need. The AC 400 is designed to adjust, whether you’re lowering humidity without overcooling or reviving a living room on warm autumn afternoons. For the modern home or office, it’s the ideal all-in-one cooling solution because of its strong airflow, extensive coverage, and air-purifying capabilities.

Availability

The Crownline MD‑231 is now available at authorised UAE retailers and online at: https://www.crownline.ae/

