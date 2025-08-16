Ohio Primary Care Doctors Advocate for Annual Wellness Visits After Alarming Drop in Checkup Rates

Following a steep decline in preventive visits after the pandemic, healthcare professionals are urging Ohio residents to prioritize their annual physicals, highlighting the risks of delayed care.

Columbus, OH, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ohio Primary Care is raising a concern on a critical health issue impacting communities statewide: the steep decline in annual wellness visits. Primary care doctors across the Ohio Primary Care network are encouraging patients to schedule their yearly physicals amid growing concerns that missed checkups are contributing to the rise in undiagnosed conditions, delayed treatments, and worsening health outcomes following the pandemic.

Recent internal data and state-level trends show a significant drop in preventive care visits since 2020, with many Ohioans either postponing or skipping their annual wellness checks altogether. Health experts warn that this delay can allow chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease to go undetected until they reach more serious stages.

“Annual wellness visits are not just a formality—they’re a foundational part of long-term health,” said a physician at Ohio Primary Care. “When patients skip their yearly exams, we miss vital opportunities to catch early warning signs, manage ongoing conditions, and provide timely vaccinations and screenings.”

In response, Ohio Primary Care is expanding access to physical exams and routine health screenings at all of its locations across Columbus and surrounding regions. The clinic network has introduced extended hours, online scheduling, and enhanced digital tools to accommodate busy families, working professionals, and individuals with limited access to regular healthcare.

The push for increased preventive care is especially focused on at-risk populations, including older adults, individuals with pre-existing conditions, and low-income families who may have fallen out of regular healthcare routines during the pandemic.

Ohio Primary Care’s providers are also emphasizing the importance of preventive care in children and teens—reminding parents that annual wellness visits for young patients support not only physical health but developmental and emotional well-being.

Annual wellness visits provide a comprehensive overview of a patient’s current health and future risks. During these appointments, providers check vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, and weight to monitor overall stability. Preventive screenings—including tests for cholesterol levels, and certain cancers—help detect potential health issues early.

Doctors review family medical history and individual risk factors to provide more personalized advice. Based on these insights, each patient receives a customized care plan, which may include referrals to specialists, immunizations and booster updates, mental health check-ins to address emotional well-being, and follow-up care. Ohio Primary Care supports this process through a patient-centered model focused on accessibility, convenience, and continuity of care.

Ohio Primary Care uses a patient-centered model that emphasizes accessibility and continuity of care. Patients can track appointments, test results, and care plans through a secure online portal. Telehealth follow-ups are also available in certain cases to minimize the need for in-person visits while maintaining continuity.

This renewed focus on annual exams is part of Ohio Primary Care’s broader mission to strengthen preventive care infrastructure across the state. By removing logistical barriers and streamlining access, the organization hopes to help more Ohioans get back on track with their health goals—before symptoms become emergencies.

