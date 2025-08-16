Little Apple Tree Launches Montessori-Inspired Kindergarten and Preschool Programs in Robina

Bonogin, Australia, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Little Apple Tree Early Learning Centre introduces a new program combining Montessori inspired learning with Wellbeing science for families seeking quality kindergarten and early education in Bonogin, Robina and surrounds.

Little Apple Tree Early Learning Centre is proud to unveil its newly developed Montessori and Positive Psychology inspired early education programs, now available to families seeking high-quality kindergarten and early learning options in Robina.

As one of the Gold Coast’s leading early learning centres, Little Apple Tree is deepening its commitment to progressive, child-centred education. The new program incorporates core elements of the Montessori philosophy, focusing on independence, exploration, and holistic development, along with the explicit teaching of character strengths, supporting greater resilience for children aged from15 months to five years.

“Our vision is to support children in becoming confident, creative, and curious learners,” said the Centre Director at Little Apple Tree. “With programs underpinned by Montessori and wellbeing science, families now have an exceptional choice for kindergarten and early learning education that blends proven educational methods with a warm, nurturing environment.”

The centre’s program encourages children to learn at their own pace through hands-on experiences, with trained educators serving as gentle guides rather than instructors. Each child’s natural curiosity is supported through thoughtfully prepared learning spaces, fostering both academic and social-emotional growth.

Little Apple Tree’s facilities in Bonogin include bright, open classrooms and natural outdoor environments designed to stimulate inquiry and creativity. The centre offers a nature play foundation with Montessori-inspired structure, allowing children to explore their interests while building readiness for school and beyond.

Whether you’re preparing your child for formal schooling or looking for a quality early learning environment, Little Apple Tree provides flexible, enriching programs designed to meet your family’s needs.

Enrolments for 2026 are now open. Parents are invited to visit the centre, meet the educators, and discover the unique learning environment that sets Little Apple Tree apart.

For more information or to book a tour, visit: https://littleappletree.com.au

About Little Apple Tree Early Learning Centre

Little Apple Tree Early Learning Centre is a trusted Gold Coast childcare provider dedicated to nurturing the next generation through quality education and care. With programs spanning from infancy to kindergarten, the centre combines innovative teaching methods with a strong community focus, offering families a safe, supportive, and inspiring place to grow. The centre was voted the most outstanding childcare centre on the Gold Coast in the 2024 Local Business awards.