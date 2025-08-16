The Self-Publishing Boom: How to Market a Book and Stand Out From the Crowd — Veteran Publicist Weighs In

HOUSTON, Texas, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Amazon KDP, IngramSpark, Draft2Digital and other self-publishing platforms have opened the floodgates for creative freedom, faster publishing timelines and higher royalty potential — but it also means there’s a lot more noise. Standing out is the new challenge, says veteran book publicist Trish Stevens.

“In the past, book publicity was mostly reserved for traditionally published authors.

But today, self-published and hybrid authors are investing in professional publicity services to help drive visibility — and often finding tremendous success,” said Stevens, founder and CEO of Ascot Media Group. “But you can’t market a book that doesn’t look, read or feel professional, so first impressions are key.”

According to Stevens, it all starts with a professional product:

Invest in a great cover designer (this is a critical first impression!).

Hire a professional editor (developmental and copyediting are both important).

Write a compelling back-cover blurb that hooks readers and captures the book’s core message.

Don’t skimp on formatting (print and e-book both matter).

The search for a reputable book publicist can begin as soon as a publication date is imminent, Stevens added, and continue for months — even years — after a book hits the marketplace (as long as the content isn’t tied to quickly outdated information like technology).

“A book publicist can help you keep your book in the public eye; they can communicate with the media and secure interviews and appearances for you; help keep your story in print and on the internet/social media; and they can help you reach new audiences,” she said.

The bottom line, Stevens emphasized, is that visibility is a long game. The authors who succeed are the ones who keep going.

“If they used a publicist during the first few months and got little to no results, they need to consider the possibility that the publicist just didn’t do a good enough job for them,” Stevens said. “Don’t let your dream die because someone failed to get you in the public eye.”

Lastly, Trish added, “There’s nothing more gratifying to me in this book world than seeing authors get so excited after their campaigns kick off and watching them on TV discussing their books. Many of these authors’ books failed in publicity years earlier. We reignite their dreams with those older books, and it is extremely rewarding.”

On more than one occasion, Stevens said she has heard authors describe their excitement as like being a kid again on Christmas morning — running downstairs, getting on their PCs to see just how many media hits have come in, along with Google Alerts. Many of these types of exciting testimonials can be found along with direct author contact information at https://ascotmedia.com/testimonials/.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t keep marketing your book,” Stevens added. “As long as you have a passion for it, there’s no reason you can’t continue to reach new readers and touch their lives, for years to come.”

