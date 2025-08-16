The Drip Mobile IV Opens Appointment-Based Clinic, Broadening Access to IV and Aesthetic Therapies

North Dallas, TX, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Drip Mobile IV has introduced its first in-clinic location, representing a pivotal evolution in the company’s wellness service model. Known for providing mobile IV therapy throughout North Dallas, the organization now offers appointment-based access to its full suite of IV and aesthetic treatments within a dedicated clinical setting.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on April 11th, marked the official debut of the in-clinic experience. Since then, The Drip Mobile IV has been providing a complete range of intravenous wellness solutions—including hydration therapy, migraine support, immune system boosts, and aesthetic services—under one roof. All treatments remain available for mobile delivery, offering flexible options based on client needs and comfort levels.

Founded with the mission to support wellness through preventative care, The Drip Mobile IV continues to empower individuals to prioritize health through access to high-quality therapies. “We believe wellness is about vitality and resilience, not just treating illness,” said a company spokesperson. “This expansion supports our commitment to making preventative health accessible for more people.”

To celebrate the opening, clients booking appointments at the clinic are eligible for 10% off on IV services. Both mobile and in-clinic treatments are available by appointment only, maintaining the same standards of convenience, privacy, and clinical care that have defined the brand.

As a trusted mobile IV therapy provider in North Dallas, The Drip Mobile IV now enhances its reach with this new location, expanding its mission to help the community thrive. The addition of in-clinic options complements its position as a reliable source for IV drip therapy services in North Dallas.

About The Drip Mobile IV: The Drip Mobile IV provides intravenous wellness treatments administered by experienced registered nurses. Specializing in on-demand IV therapy, the company delivers high-quality care at home, at work, or now—at its new clinic location. Services are designed to address hydration, recovery, and wellness goals with professionalism and compassion.

Contact Name: Jerred Gomez

Contact Email: thedripmobileiv@gmail.com

Contact Phone Number: (469) 912-3112

Website : https://www.thedripmobileiv.com/