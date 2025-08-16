Elior India Launches 35,000 sq ft Advanced Central Gourmet Kitchen in Bengaluru

To prepare 22,000 meals per day; adopts ESG-First Approach; houses Gourmet Innovation Centre

Bengaluru, India, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Elior India, a subsidiary of the EUR 6.05 billion France-based Elior Group, one of the world’s leading providers of institutional food services, recently unveiled the third advanced central kitchen in Whitefield, Bengaluru – The Gourmet Kitchen (GK3). The timing is perfect as employee well-being and sustainability are taking centre-stage among corporate decision-making.

The third facility in Bengaluru, built across 35,000 square feet and spans three levels. GK3 can prepare more than 22,000 meals a day for corporate offices, tech parks, and educational institutions. The expansion fits perfectly into the growing prominence of GCCs in India. Statistics from the Inductus report on India’s GCC market indicate that over 1,800 GCCs employ 1.9 million professionals. The sector is projected to grow from $64.6 billion in 2024 to $110 billion by 2030, with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, and GIFT City being the frontrunners.

The concept of institutional food services in India is changing, and workplaces are evolving as today, it is all about large-scale deliveries, sustainable practices and good-quality food – the ultimate goal – employee well-being. The kitchen has been sustainably designed keeping several factors in mind – safety, hygiene and the minimum environmental impact while focusing on delivering high-quality food experiences.

“GK3 is more than just a kitchen, it’s a reflection of what we stand for,” said Rohit Sawhney, CEO, Elior India. “We believe that food at work should be nourishing, joyful, and thoughtfully made. With GK3, we have brought together our chefs, our values, and a future-ready space that puts health, trust, and sustainability at the centre. This isn’t just about serving meals, it’s about doing it right, every single day.”

With a strong focus on being environmentally conscious, the GK3 kitchen adopts an ESG-first approach. Every department is working towards a focused goal – right from an integrated water treatment and rainwater harvesting systems to energy-efficient heat pumps providing running hot water – sustainability is at the core. Zoning ensures complete separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian operations, including dish wash areas. Indoor air quality is ensured with advanced ventilation systems and air scrubbers for better working conditions.

A 500 KVA transformer with diesel backup ensures uninterrupted service. Fire suppression systems, a full-building sprinkler network, and a public address system for real-time communication have been built in. Raw and cooked food move through separate service lifts to maintain hygiene integrity at scale.

At its core, GK3 reflects Elior’s belief that food, especially at scale, can be both nourishing and responsible. The kitchen houses a Gourmet Innovation Centre, where chefs develop new recipes and test ingredients, and an Experience Centre, where clients can see how food is prepared, meet the team, and sample dishes first-hand.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain Elior India’s key markets followed by Pune, Mumbai and Gurugram. The launch event for GK3 was aptly titled GourmetVerse. The event offered clients, culinary professionals, and partners a closer look at the facility through guided walk-throughs and live food counters. It served as a window into Elior’s shifting approach to institutional dining, one that reflects the changing expectations of the modern workforce: food that is cleaner, more mindful, and rooted in flavour.

***

About Elior India

Elior India, established in 2017, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading provider of premium food services for the corporate, education, and healthcare sectors. A subsidiary of the EUR 6.05 billion France-based Elior Group, which serves over 3.2 million guests daily across 11 countries, Elior India delivers over 85,000 meals every day across major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Gurugram. With a team of over 1,700 professionals and a strong focus on chef-led innovation, nutrition, and sustainability, Elior India partners with organizations to transform everyday meals into curated dining experiences that enhance employee well-being and productivity. For more information, visit www.elior.in

For media inquiries please contact Charmaine Fernz, PRHUB | Mob: 9137026094 | charmaine@prhub.com or Alan Joy, PRHUB | 9778139760 | alan@prhub.com