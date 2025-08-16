Softlink Global Partners with Globelink WW India to Build Skilled Workforce for the Logistics Industry

Mumbai, India, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Softlink Academy, the skilling and education initiative of logistics technology leader Softlink Global, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Globelink WW India, one of India’s leading integrated logistics service providers. The partnership aims to build a future-ready workforce for freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and allied logistics services.

The collaboration brings together Softlink’s three decades of expertise in logistics technology with Globelink WW’s extensive operational network and recruitment reach. The joint objective is to deploy job-ready professionals across India, the Middle East, and Africa—equipped with practical knowledge and real-world tools.

With 26 locations across India and the global footprint of the Globelink Group—spanning 100 offices in 30 countries—Globelink WW offers a powerful platform to deliver world-class freight solutions backed by local experience and global capability.

Despite being one of India’s largest employment engines, the logistics sector faces a persistent disconnect: thousands of frontline roles go unfilled due to a shortage of trained professionals, while millions of semi-skilled workers remain underemployed. This partnership addresses that gap by integrating Globelink’s operational expertise with Softlink Academy’s ERP-based skilling using the Logi-Sys platform, creating a scalable talent pipeline aligned with industry needs.



Scope of Collaboration

Under this partnership, Softlink Academy will provide Globelink WW India Pvt. Ltd. with access to a certified talent pool drawn from two targeted training programs:

LogiLEARN :

LogiLEARN integrates logistics technology into academic curriculums, enabling students to graduate with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills by preparing them for mid-level job roles through domain-focused learning and in-depth training on Softlink’s ERP platform, Logi-Sys.

LogiSKILL :

LogiSKILL provides a strong foundation in logistics operations by equipping participants with the skills needed for entry-level roles such as documentation, customs clearance, and customer service, through focused training on the fundamentals of freight forwarding, CHA processes, and system navigation.

All candidates will be assessed and certified across functional modules such as:

Documentation and compliance

Shipment lifecycle handling

Customs clearance procedures

Freight and finance operations

System-driven reporting and process execution





Key Program Elements Include:

ERP-based, hands-on training on Softlink’s Logi-Sys platform

Job-focused modules for roles like Documentation Executive, Customer Service Agent, and Freight Operations Coordinator

Real-time exposure to Globelink’s live operational processes

Placement support across Globelink’s 26 Indian locations and 100 global offices

Deployment-ready candidates for logistics roles across India, the Middle East, and Africa

“This collaboration is not just about training; it’s about transforming raw potential into operational professionals who can contribute from day one,” said Amit Maheshwari, Founder and CEO, Softlink Global.



“We are pleased to partner with Softlink Academy, an initiative by Softlink Global, to help develop industry-ready logistics professionals”, said Mr. M. P. Nair , Deputy General Manager HR – All India Globelink WW India Pvt. Ltd.



About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is the digital backbone of freight and logistics, trusted by over 10,000 organizations in 50+ countries. Its flagship platform, Logi-Sys, integrates freight, customs, warehouse, transport, CRM, finance, and compliance on a cloud-based system, enabling scalable, data-driven operations.

About Softlink Academy

Softlink Academy bridges the gap between education and industry with role-based courses in freight forwarding, customs compliance, and supply chain technology. Learners graduate with hands-on ERP experience and strong placement opportunities.

About Globelink WW India Pvt. Ltd.

Globelink WW India is a leading integrated logistics provider with more than 20 years of experience and a presence across 26 Indian locations, including major ports and inland hubs. As part of the Globelink Group, it operates through a global network of 100 offices in 30 countries, offering seamless freight and supply chain solutions.