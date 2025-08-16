Sleek Bill Releases New Update Packed with Smart Improvements and Bug Fixes

Pune, Maharashtra, India, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, a leading name in India’s billing software space, has launched its latest update focused on delivering a smoother, smarter, and more refined invoicing experience for businesses. This new update includes improvements and fixes that make billing easier and the system more stable. Based on user feedback, we’ve upgraded key features like Purchase Orders, templates, and data entry, so small and medium businesses can work more smoothly.

What’s Improved:

Purchase Order – Reverse Charge Support: Enhanced clarity and structure by resolving the undefined reverse charge method error.

Manual Round-Off Control: Smoothed out rounding issues for cleaner, accurate invoice totals.

A4 Template Optimization: Purchase Order templates on A4 have been fine-tuned for better formatting and usability.

What’s Fixed:

✅ Optional Due Date Display: Now users can choose to hide the due date on specific invoice templates as per their needs.

✅ Smarter Address Selection: A new search function has been added to the delivery address dropdown, making selections faster and more convenient.

✅ Item Name Validation: The system now restricts adding duplicate item names, ensuring clean item records and error-free inventory management.

“We know that billing is at the heart of any business. That’s why we continuously refine our features to make every invoice easier, faster, and error-free,” said Vicky Kalbande, CEO of Sleek Bill.

“This update reflects our ongoing promise to simplify billing while staying ahead of user expectations.”

This update is now live and available across the Sleek Bill’s desktop and web platforms. Users are encouraged to download or update the enhanced version to experience the full benefits .

About Sleek Bill:

Sleek Bill, made by V K Control System Pvt Ltd, is used by over 3 million businesses around the world. Known for its simple design and full GST compliance, it makes billing easy, helps manage inventory, and creates tax-ready reports automatically

Press Contact:

Shrutesh B.

Chief Marketing Officer

support@billingsoftware.in

www.sleekbill.in