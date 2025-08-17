1 International Bestselling Author Brent John Larsen releases his book “You Make My Heart Giggle: Dadisms, The Wisdom and Wit of Dad” With Success.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Author Brent John Larsen joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his new book, “You Make My Heart Giggle: Dadisms, The Wisdom and Wit of Dad”, which was released Tuesday, July 29, 2025, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

We’re thrilled to announce that You Make My Heart Giggle: Dadisms, The Wisdom and Wit of Dad by Brent John Larsen is now an Amazon #1 International Bestseller! This heartfelt collection of fatherly wisdom, humor, and life lessons has touched readers around the world, resonating with those who cherish the simple yet powerful sayings passed down from dad. Brent’s authentic voice and uplifting storytelling have made this book a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, laughter, and a reminder of what truly matters. Congratulations to Brent on this incredible achievement! A Look at the Journey: · In 2021, Brent began compiling notes and stories from decades of fatherhood and leadership. · By 2022, he started sharing his “Dadisms” informally with friends and family, who encouraged him to turn them into a book. Elite Online Publishing Published and Promoted Brent’s book, reaching #1 International Bestseller and #1 Hot New Release in FOUR categories in the USA, and CA. Including Fatherhood, History of Mid-Atlantic U.S., 20th Century History of the U.S., and History of Midwestern U.S.

ABOUT THE BOOK

You Make My Heart Giggle: Dadisms, The Wisdom and Wit of Dad is the perfect book for anyone who cherishes the timeless wisdom of fathers and the lessons they impart, often disguised as quirky sayings. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, laughter, or a heartfelt reminder of life’s most important values, this book is for you.

Inside, you’ll discover:

● Time-tested Dadisms, each packed with wisdom to inspire courage, persistence, and optimism so that you can tackle life’s challenges with confidence.

● Historical insights and personal stories, showing how these simple sayings align with some of history’s greatest moments, giving you a new appreciation for their deeper meanings.

● A heartfelt tribute to fatherhood, reminding you of the love, humor, and guidance that shape our lives—so you can cherish and pass down these lessons for generations.

This book is authentic, inspiring, and proven to make you laugh, reflect, and appreciate the impact of a father’s words in ways you never imagined.

Don’t wait, grab your copy today and relive the wisdom, laughter, and love that only a dad can provide!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brent, a proud husband, father of seven, and grandfather of 30, has lived a life shaped by family, hard work, and adventure. From earning his Eagle Scout rank and serving a mission in Northern England to building a career as a teacher, pharmaceutical representative, and entrepreneur, Brent’s journey is one of perseverance and growth. He founded a successful construction company with three of his sons and owns multiple real estate development ventures. Passionate about the outdoors, Brent enjoys hiking, river running, and exploring slot canyons, as well as traveling to destinations like France and Alaska. Throughout his life, Brent has been driven by the undeniable influence one person can have on generations untold and the profound lessons taught by a father to his sons and daughters. His life reflects the deep and enduring relationship between a father and his children.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They and their team of experienced publishers deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. So much so they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book-writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast.

A donation was made in the author’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

