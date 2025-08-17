West USA Realty of Prescott, Pony 4 Precious, and Cowboy Mike Donate Free Cowboy Mike and Winston Children’s Books at NAZ Wranglers and Prescott Rodeo

Prescott, AZ, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — West USA Realty of Prescott is proud to announce a special partnership with local nonprofit Pony 4 Precious and beloved children’s author Michael Cowboy Mike Eastwood to donate free copies of the “Cowboy Mike and Winston” children’s book series at two of Prescott’s most exciting community events: the NAZ Wranglers game and the Prescott Rodeo.

This initiative is part of West USA Realty of Prescott’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the Prescott community and supporting children’s literacy. Through this collaboration, hundreds of local families will receive complimentary copies of the popular “Cowboy Mike and Winston” books, which are known for their engaging stories about friendship, responsibility, and adventure. The series also highlights the beauty of Prescott and the importance of community, making it a perfect fit for local families.

“We believe in supporting our community and inspiring the next generation,” said Michael “Cowboy Mike” Eastwood, CEO of West USA Realty of Prescott and founder of Pony 4 Precious. “By partnering with Pony 4 Precious and donating books at these family-friendly events, we’re helping kids discover the joy of reading and the value of giving back.”

The “Cowboy Mike and Winston” series is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and autographed copies can be purchased at www.michaeldeastwood.com. All proceeds from book sales support Pony 4 Precious, providing scholarships and resources for children in need.

Event Details:

NAZ Wranglers Game: Free book giveaway to the first 125 children, meet Cowboy Mike in person.

Prescott Rodeo: Book donations to the Mutton Busting winners, photo opportunities with Cowboy Mike.

About West USA Realty of Prescott:

A leading real estate brokerage serving Prescott, Prescott Valley, and surrounding areas, West USA Realty of Prescott is committed to integrity, expertise, and community involvement.

About Pony 4 Precious:

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and families through scholarships, free book donations, and community outreach.

About Cowboy Mike and Winston:

A family-friendly children’s book series featuring heartwarming stories about friendship, adventure, and learning, set in Prescott, Arizona.

For more information about the Cowboy Mike and Winston book series by Michael Eastwood, or to purchase your copy, visit www.michaeldeastwood.com.

Media Contact:

West USA Realty of Prescott

231 N Marina St, Prescott, AZ

Phone: +1 (928) 636-1500

Email: mdewestusa@gmail.com