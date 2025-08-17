Cargo transportation, logistics

Pasadena, USA, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Excel Logistics is a logistics company focusing on land-based cargo transportation. The company provides reliable and efficient services for moving goods across regions. It offers a range of solutions, including full truckload and less-than-truckload shipping, route planning, and freight tracking. Excel Logistics ensures timely delivery through well-coordinated operations and a network of experienced drivers and carriers. The company prioritizes safety, compliance with relevant regulations, and customer satisfaction. With a commitment to clear communication and operational transparency, Excel Logistics supports businesses in meeting their transportation needs for both short-distance and long-haul shipments.

https://www.facebook.com/ExcelLogisticsCompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/excel-logistics-company/

Our phone +1 (424) 407-1005