Westchester Network for Professionals Celebrates Black Business Month with $100 Off Membership Promotion

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, United States, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — In honor of Black Business Month, Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is proud to announce a special membership promotion offering $100 off annual memberships throughout the month of August. This limited-time offer is designed to empower Black entrepreneurs, professionals, and business owners by providing them with access to valuable networking opportunities, educational resources, and business growth tools.

Westchester Network for Professionals is a vibrant community dedicated to connecting like-minded professionals across industries to foster collaboration, visibility, and success. The organization offers exclusive events, marketing opportunities, workshops, and expert guidance tailored to help members grow their businesses and careers.

“Black Business Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the incredible contributions of Black entrepreneurs and professionals,” said Theresa Todman, Founder of Westchester Network for Professionals. “We are committed to supporting this vibrant community by offering significant savings that make it easier to join our network and take advantage of the resources and connections that WNFP provides.”

Members who join during August will receive $100 off their annual membership fee by using the discount code BLACKBIZ100. This promotion is valid from August 1 through August 31, 2025.

Benefits of WNFP membership include access to exclusive networking events and industry roundtables, providing members with valuable opportunities to connect and collaborate. Members also benefit from opportunities to promote their businesses through solo email ads and newsletters, enhancing their visibility within the professional community. Educational workshops and webinars are offered regularly to help develop professional skills and support ongoing growth.

Additionally, members receive discounts on event admissions and advertising, making it easier to participate and market their businesses effectively. Above all, WNFP fosters a connection with a diverse community committed to mutual growth and success, creating a supportive environment where professionals and entrepreneurs can thrive together.

For more information about Westchester Network for Professionals and to take advantage of the Black Business Month membership discount, visit https://www.wnfp.org.

About Westchester Network for Professionals



Westchester Network for Professionals is a dynamic network designed to connect professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners throughout Westchester County and beyond. By fostering collaboration, education, and visibility, WNFP helps its members build meaningful relationships and grow their businesses.