Softlink Global Wins ‘IT & Software Company of the Year’ at 15th Edition of Maritime and Logistics Awards (MALA) 2025

Honoured for consistent AI-based innovations and building the digital backbone of freight forwarding.

Mumbai, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Softlink Global, the digital backbone of freight forwarding, has been awarded the prestigious IT & Software Company of the Year at the 15th All India Maritime and Logistics Awards (MALA) 2025. The award is a testament to Softlink’s unwavering commitment to empowering the logistics and supply chain industry with next-generation digital innovations.

For over three decades, Softlink Global has spearheaded the transformation of freight forwarding and logistics through a unified, intelligent technology ecosystem. At the heart of this ecosystem is Logi-Sys, an Intelligent Cloud ERP platform trusted by freight forwarders, customs brokers, and other LSPs globally.

What sets Softlink Global apart is its continuous drive to push boundaries with embedded AI and automation across the platform:

LogiBRAIN: The decision-making and business intelligence layer of Logi-Sys, offering logistics-specific dashboards and analytics. From shipment trends and customer behavior to detailed revenue analysis, LogiBRAIN enables faster, smarter business decisions through real-time insights.

LogiTRACK – A self-service interface designed for shippers, consignees, and agents to book, track, approve, and monitor shipments in real-time. LogiTRACK enhances transparency and strengthens customer trust across the supply chain.

LogiLENS: An AI-driven document processing engine that automates data extraction, classification, and data entry across formats. By streamlining customs filing, AP reconciliation, and shipping documents, LogiLENS boosts productivity while reducing human error.

BoxyAI: An intelligent virtual assistant that simplifies user support and task automation. BoxyAI helps users fetch reports, navigate data, respond to queries, and even suggest operational improvements, turning routine tasks into intelligent actions.

Accepting the award, Founder and CEO Amit Maheshwari said, “Being recognized at MALA 2025 is a proud moment for us. Our mission has always been to simplify logistics with intelligent, scalable technology. Softlink helps its clients build smarter, more responsive logistics businesses, and we continue to do just that”

Chief Growth Officer Kunal Maheshwari added, “Our customers need a solution that goes beyond just being a software – they need foresight, intelligence, and agility. With innovations like LogiBRAIN, LogiLENS, and BoxyAI, we’re providing them that edge and redefining what logistics tech can do.”

Through solutions and initiatives like Softlink Academy, the company also continues to uplift the industry by skilling professionals and enabling future-ready talent.

As the digital backbone of freight forwarding, Softlink Global remains committed to shaping the future of logistics, powered by intelligence and driven by innovation.

About Softlink Global

Softlink Global is the digital backbone of freight and logistics, trusted by more than 10,000 organisations in over 50 countries. Its flagship platform, Logi-Sys, unifies freight, customs, warehouse, transport, CRM, finance and compliance on the cloud, enabling scalable, data-driven operations.