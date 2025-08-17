Baker Law Group Expands Estate Planning and Probate Services to Northglenn Community

NORTHGLENN, CO, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the expansion of its estate planning and probate services to clients in Northglenn and Adams County.

The firm’s Northglenn office offers legal guidance for individuals and families at every stage of life, from drafting essential documents to handling probate court proceedings after the loss of a loved one.

“We believe that peace of mind comes from preparation,” said Jereme Baker, CEO of Baker Law Group. “Our Northglenn attorneys are dedicated to helping clients secure their legacies and make informed decisions for the future.”

Northglenn Services Include:

Will and trust creation and updates

Probate court representation and estate administration

Asset protection planning

Powers of attorney and living wills

Estate dispute litigation

The Northglenn office is located at: 11166 Huron St #27-1, Northglenn, CO 80234. Consultations can be scheduled in person or online.

Contact:

Baker Law Group, PLLC – Northglenn

Phone: (720) 902-6011

Website: www.jbakerlawgroup.com