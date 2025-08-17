Baker Law Group Delivers Personalized Estate Planning and Probate Services in Greenwood Village

Posted on 2025-08-17

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC is now providing comprehensive estate planning and probate services from its office in Greenwood Village, serving the Denver Tech Center and surrounding areas.

 

With a focus on personalized legal strategies, the Greenwood Village team assists clients in creating plans that protect assets, minimize tax burdens, and ensure their wishes are carried out.

 

“Every estate is unique, and so is our approach,” said Jereme Baker, CEO of Baker Law Group. “Our Greenwood Village attorneys take the time to understand each client’s goals and provide clear, effective legal solutions.”

 

Services Offered in Greenwood Village:

 

  • Wills, trusts, and estate plans
  • Probate guidance for executors and beneficiaries
  • Healthcare directives and powers of attorney
  • Estate litigation and dispute resolution
  • Business succession planning

 

The Greenwood Village office is located at: 8301 E Prentice Ave #405, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.

 

Contact:
Baker Law Group, PLLC – Greenwood Village
Phone: (303) 862-4564
Website: www.jbakerlawgroup.com

 

