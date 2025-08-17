Dempsey & Kingsland, P.C. Offers Trusted Legal Support for Families Affected by Birth Injuries in Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — A birth injury can change the course of a family’s life in an instant. What should be a time of celebration and new beginnings can become a painful and uncertain journey when negligence during childbirth results in harm to a newborn or the mother. At Dempsey & Kingsland, P.C., they understand the devastation that comes with these tragedies—and they are here to help Kansas families find justice, closure, and the resources they need to move forward.

With over three decades of experience representing clients in serious injury and medical malpractice cases, Dempsey & Kingsland, P.C. stands as a steadfast advocate for those impacted by preventable birth injuries. Founded in 1986, their firm has maintained a strong commitment to excellence and integrity in every case we take on. They have dedicated our practice to helping the seriously injured and their families obtain compensation for the harm they’ve suffered due to the negligent actions of others.

Birth injuries can occur due to a range of avoidable medical errors—failure to monitor the baby’s heart rate, improper use of delivery tools, delayed C-sections, or mishandling complications during labor and delivery.

Common types of birth injuries include:

The most serious birth injuries are those that cause damage to the infant’s brain. Injuries to the brain can result in seizures, intellectual disabilities, or loss of bodily functions. Such damage can result in the need for lifetime care.

“At Dempsey & Kingsland, we’ve seen firsthand how birth injuries impact not just the child, but the entire family,” says Robert Kingsland. “Your child’s health, your ability to work, and your peace of mind can all be taken away in an instant. We believe that when medical professionals make mistakes that cause lifelong damage, they must be held accountable.”

Their lawyers have handled a wide range of birth injuries, including those caused by:

Delay in performing a C-section

Untreated uterine rupture

Improper use of forceps

Failure to monitor the baby’s heart rate in utero

Improper administration of maternal pain medication

Failure to address meconium staining

Incorrect estimation of baby’s size

Improper use of medical devices, such as IVs, oxygen monitors, and heart monitors

Failure to identify lack of oxygen to the brain

The firm brings years of legal and medical knowledge to every case, working closely with top experts to uncover the truth behind what went wrong during childbirth. Dempsey & Kingsland, P.C. is proud to represent clients throughout Kansas and the greater Kansas City area—including Blue Springs, Raymore, Raytown, Independence, Liberty, Olathe, Mission, and Lenexa—in cases involving birth trauma, catastrophic injuries, and other instances of medical malpractice.

Families facing the unimaginable after a birth injury deserve more than just sympathy—they deserve experienced legal guidance and a path forward. Dempsey & Kingsland, P.C. helps clients seek the compensation necessary to cover medical bills, ongoing care, loss of income, and the pain and suffering caused by medical negligence.

If you or a loved one has been affected by a birth injury in Kansas, the team at Dempsey & Kingsland, P.C. is ready to provide the compassionate and aggressive representation you need.