Shreekant Patil Shares Insights on Government Schemes with Yeola Vyapari Mahasangh Members

Yeola- Nashik, India, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, renowned Startup India Mentor and Chairperson of NIMA & MACCIA, was invited as the Guest of Honour at the Yeola Vyapari Mahasangh event held at Sidharth Lounge, Nagar Manmad Road, Yeola on August 10th, 2025. The event witnessed the participation of over 75 merchants, along with distinguished guests from the Manmad Vyapari Sangh and Kopargaon Vyapari Sangh.

During the event, CEng. Shreekant Patil shared valuable insights on various government schemes such as Startup India, Standup India, and the NSIC’s AWRT (Assistance to Wholesaler & Retail Traders) scheme, which support traders and retailers. He discussed how these initiatives can empower the business community by offering subsidies, loans, and other growth-oriented services.

CEng. Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Mr. Yogesh Deshmukh, Chairman of Yeola Vyapari Mahasangh, and in his speech, he assured full support for the members in accessing these schemes, as well as providing mentorship on business growth and development. In return, the Chairman expressed gratitude and committed to organizing a one-day workshop to help members leverage government schemes effectively.

The event provided a platform for networking and collaboration, strengthening the bonds between local merchants and entrepreneurs from nearby regions. Shreekant Patil’s engagement marks a significant step in promoting government-backed entrepreneurial support in the region.