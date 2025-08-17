RX Huabo Gift Fair Indonesia: Source Direct from 300+ Original Factories Presenting Premium Products

JAKARTA, Indonesia, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Building on the resounding success of its debut, the 2025 RX Huabo Asia Gift Fair-Indonesia returns to Jakarta from September 11–13, 2025, at the Cendrawasih Room of the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC). Spanning 10,000 square meters, the fair will showcase 300+ premium suppliers from China’s manufacturing hubs, targeting 10,000+ professional buyers across Southeast Asia’s burgeoning consumer markets.

Asia’s Premier Sourcing Platform Expands

Organized by RX Huabo—China’s leading gift fair pioneer with 30+ years of industry expertise—the event leverages its flagship Shenzhen Gifts & Home Fair (UFI-approved since 2005), which attracts 5,000+ exhibitors and 100,000+ global buyers twice yearly. This Indonesia edition underscores RX Huabo’s strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, capitalizing on RCEP-driven trade growth and Indonesia’s 5.05% YoY economic surge in Q2 2024, fueled by robust household consumption and cross-border investment.

Spotlight Innovations & Market-Ready Brands

The 2025 fair will debut breakthrough products tailored to regional demand, including:

– CHAHUA: China’s National Household Brand for Daily Essentials

– DESLON: Globally-leading full-category kitchenware offerings

– Newmine: Cutting-edge audio tech and AI translators;

– PGG: Health-tech massage devices;

– Trendsetting drinkware, cultural collectibles, to minimalist luxury accessories.

This year, RX Huabo converges with COEX’s Jakarta International Premium Products Fair (JIPREMIUM) at Jakarta Convention Center, creating Indonesia’s largest vertical sourcing platform. This co-located event unites verified suppliers from China and Korea, offering buyers “one visit, double opportunities” to access Asia’s manufacturing powerhouses.

Organizer RX Huabo now offers free registration on its official website: https://indonesia.rxhuabo.com.cn/en/index.html. Simply sign up to claim your complimentary ticket.