Busbar Trunking Market 2033: Key Players Leading the Charge

The global busbar trunking market was valued at USD 6.76 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 11.81 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2033. Several factors are driving this market, notably the increasing need for efficient, safe, and adaptable power distribution systems in various applications.

A key driver for market growth is the rising demand for reliable and energy-efficient power distribution, especially in high-load environments such as industrial plants, commercial buildings, and data centers. Busbar trunking systems offer several advantages over traditional cable systems, including lower energy losses, better thermal management, and improved reliability, making them the preferred choice for both new constructions and retrofitting existing infrastructures.

Another significant factor is the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development taking place globally. With the growth of cities and the rise in smart building projects, there is a growing demand for compact, flexible, and scalable power distribution solutions. Busbar trunking is particularly well-suited for modern buildings like malls, airports, hospitals, and metro stations, thanks to its space-saving design and ease of reconfiguration. This trend is especially prominent in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, where large-scale infrastructure projects are increasingly common.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific is the leading market for busbar trunking systems, accounting for 35.18% of the global revenue in 2024. Countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are heavily investing in expanding their manufacturing capabilities, commercial real estate, and energy infrastructure, further driving demand for efficient power distribution solutions.

By conductor, copper dominated the market with a 64.06% revenue share in 2024. Copper’s superior electrical conductivity, thermal performance, and mechanical strength make it the material of choice for high-performance and safety-critical power distribution systems.

By insulation, the sandwich insulated segment led the market, accounting for 67.53% of the revenue in 2024. These systems feature conductors that are enclosed with insulation within a compact metal casing, minimizing air gaps and improving system efficiency.

By end-use, the industrial sector accounted for more than 49.0% of the global revenue in 2024. Industrial environments, with their high power demands and complex operational requirements, are increasingly relying on busbar trunking systems for efficient and safe power distribution.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.76 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 11.81 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 6.6%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several major players dominate the busbar trunking industry, focusing on enhancing system efficiency, safety, and reliability. Companies are investing in research and development (R&D) to create innovative solutions, such as advanced insulation materials, compact designs, and improved thermal management. They are also expanding their global manufacturing capabilities and forging strategic partnerships to meet the growing demand for power distribution systems across industrial, commercial, and infrastructure sectors.

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) is a global leader in electrification and automation. The company offers a range of low- and medium-voltage busbar trunking systems, designed for modularity and efficiency. Their systems are widely used in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects like data centers, airports, and hospitals. Key products include the BD2, BW, and LB series, which support current ratings up to 6300A.

(Switzerland) is a global leader in electrification and automation. The company offers a range of low- and medium-voltage busbar trunking systems, designed for modularity and efficiency. Their systems are widely used in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects like data centers, airports, and hospitals. Key products include the BD2, BW, and LB series, which support current ratings up to 6300A. Schneider Electric (France) focuses on energy management and automation solutions. The company provides a wide array of products under its Canalis product line, which is used for low- and medium-voltage power distribution in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure settings. Schneider Electric’s modular busbar trunking systems offer flexibility for both horizontal and vertical installations and support a wide range of current ratings.

Key Players

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

DBTS Industries Sdn Bhd

GODREJ & BOYCE MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED (Godrej Enterprises)

LARSEN & TOUBRO

LEGRAND SA

Legrand North and Central America, LLC

Conclusion

The busbar trunking market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient, reliable, and adaptable power distribution systems. As urbanization continues and smart infrastructure projects expand, busbar trunking systems are becoming essential in providing flexible, space-efficient power solutions for modern buildings and industrial environments. With significant market dominance in regions like Asia Pacific and continued technological innovation by key players, the busbar trunking market is well-positioned for continued growth through 2033 and beyond.