Aviation Analytics Market Shaping the Future of Air Travel Insights

The global aviation analytics market size was estimated at USD 2,601.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.14% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of data-driven decision-making in the aviation sector, the growing focus on predictive maintenance, and the shift towards cloud-based solutions.

The increasing demand for advanced analytics platforms that can process and analyze real-time data generated across the aviation ecosystem is accelerating the adoption of aviation analytics.

The integration of Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming data collection and analysis in the industry. These technologies allow the collection of vast datasets from aircraft sensors, operational logs, and passenger information. Leveraging this data helps optimize flight operations, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance passenger experience. This growing reliance on data-driven insights is a major factor fueling market expansion.

Additionally, the emphasis on cybersecurity in aviation analytics is rising. Airlines are implementing advanced analytics tools to safeguard sensitive information, detect and mitigate cyber threats, and maintain customer trust. This focus on ensuring data integrity and security is expected to further boost market growth.

Key Market Highlights:

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 33.22% in 2023.

The U.S. is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.28% from 2024 to 2030.

By function, the operations segment led the market with a 33.23% revenue share in 2023.

By component, the solutions segment accounted for 60.66% revenue share in 2023.

By deployment, the cloud segment held the largest revenue share of 50.98% in 2023.

Download a free sample PDF of the Aviation Analytics Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.

Market Performance:

2023 Market Size: USD 2,601.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.08 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 10.14%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, General Electric, and SAP.

Oracle Corporation provides cloud-based aviation analytics solutions designed for airlines, airports, and MRO organizations. Its offerings, including Oracle Analytics and Oracle Cloud ERP, leverage AI to automate analytics processes and optimize operational performance.

provides cloud-based aviation analytics solutions designed for airlines, airports, and MRO organizations. Its offerings, including Oracle Analytics and Oracle Cloud ERP, leverage AI to automate analytics processes and optimize operational performance. General Electric delivers advanced analytics for aircraft maintenance, fuel efficiency, and flight operations. By analyzing data related to flight performance, weather, and traffic, GE helps airlines make informed decisions that enhance safety and efficiency.

Emerging participants include Lufthansa Technik, Collins Aerospace, and SAS.

Lufthansa Technik offers comprehensive MRO services, including engine maintenance, component support, and aircraft modifications. The company is recognized for its innovative aviation analytics solutions and strong global presence.

offers comprehensive MRO services, including engine maintenance, component support, and aircraft modifications. The company is recognized for its innovative aviation analytics solutions and strong global presence. Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, specializes in aerospace systems and solutions, offering avionics, propulsion, interiors, and data management tools for airlines.

Key Companies:

Honeywell International Inc.

Lufthansa Technik

Booz Allen Hamilton

GE Aerospace

IBM

Oracle Corporation

SAP

SAS Institute, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The aviation analytics market is set for steady growth, fueled by the integration of Big Data, IoT, and cloud-based solutions, alongside the increasing importance of predictive maintenance and cybersecurity. With key players driving innovation and airlines adopting data-driven strategies to enhance efficiency and passenger experience, the market is poised for strong expansion through 2030.