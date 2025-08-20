Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Driven by Precision Medicine Demand

The global microbiome sequencing services market size was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.10 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030. The primary factors driving this growth include the increasing focus on genomics-based gut research and the rising demand for Next-generation Sequencing (NGS).

The microbiome refers to the collective community of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protists living in the human body and surrounding environments. To study these microbial populations, researchers employ metagenomic sequencing, which enables the continuous decoding of genetic material from multiple organisms. This technology has become a powerful tool in advancing disease diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. The adoption of NGS and advanced bioinformatics tools has further revolutionized clinical microbiology and infectious disease research.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated microbiome sequencing research, particularly in understanding viral interactions with human health and in developing preparedness strategies for future outbreaks. Genome sequencing was also critical in tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants and vaccine effectiveness, giving the industry a positive push.

Innovations are further fueling market growth. For example, in May 2022, Texas Biomedical Research Institute and Tulane University developed a meta-transcriptome detector (MTD), a novel software tool for simultaneous host and microbiome data analysis. Similarly, the Chinese Academy of Sciences supported the development of a cost-effective metagenome sequencing technology in January 2022, allowing detailed insights into microbiomes even from low-biomass or contaminated samples. These innovations, combined with the declining cost of sequencing, are expected to boost accessibility in emerging and low-income countries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 47.85%. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, driven by the presence of leading players and increasing research activities.

Technology: The sequencing by synthesis segment captured a significant share of 57.5% in 2022.

Application: The gastrointestinal disorders segment accounted for the largest revenue share at 54.0% in 2022.

End-User: Academic research institutes held the largest share of 43.3% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1.37 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.10 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 10.9%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global market remains moderately competitive, with players adopting strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in March 2022, OraSure Technologies, through its subsidiary Diversigen, launched a service offering metatranscriptomic sequencing and analysis for gut microbiota samples.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market include:

Microbiome Insights Inc.

Baseclear BV

Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

MR DNA

Metabiomics Corp.

Rancho BioSciences

Second Genome

Zymo Research Corporation

uBiome, Inc.

Conclusion

The microbiome sequencing services market is poised for strong growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing research applications, and broader accessibility due to declining sequencing costs. With rising demand for precision medicine, enhanced clinical diagnostics, and novel research methodologies, the market is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping future healthcare and biotechnology innovations.

