Eco Fiber Market 2030: Key Players Driving Change

The global eco fiber market was valued at USD 43.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 77.17 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for organic cotton.

Producers are favoring organic cotton due to its environmentally friendly production process, which avoids contamination of soil, air, and surface water. Additionally, heightened awareness of the environmental damage caused by synthetic fibers has significantly boosted the demand for organic eco fibers over recent years.

Eco fibers are gaining traction in designer apparel, driven by continuous innovations in textiles that offer benefits such as antimicrobial properties, hypoallergenic qualities, insulation, UV resistance, breathability, and high absorbency. This progress is expected to further enhance the importance of eco fibers in the fashion industry.

The rising consumer preference for ethically produced fabrics has sparked a shift toward sustainable clothing. This movement not only creates new economic opportunities but also supports job creation and reduces the reliance on virgin raw materials. These trends are projected to play a crucial role in the expansion of the organic fiber market during the forecast period.

In the United States, demand for eco fibers is anticipated to grow substantially. As one of the world’s largest textile producers—alongside China, India, and Germany—the U.S. textile sector is actively restructuring operations, optimizing workflows, and investing in niche markets, which collectively support the growth of the eco fiber segment.

Order a free sample PDF of the Eco Fiber Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Raw materials for natural and regenerated fibers are globally abundant, sourced from farmers and cooperatives involved in plant fiber harvesting and animal farming. Leading brands typically secure eco fiber and organic cotton supplies through contractual agreements with these suppliers.

Various eco-friendly technologies and processes are employed in eco fiber manufacturing. For example, green dyes derived from plants, arthropods, marine invertebrates (like sea urchins and starfish), algae, bacteria, and fungi are commonly used. The production process includes cold pad batch preparation and dyeing, continuous knit processing, woven fabric preparation, combined scouring and bleaching for knit and yarn, foam dyeing, finishing, coating, as well as padding and drying.

Key Market Trends and Insights:

Regional Performance: Asia Pacific led the market in 2022 with revenues of USD 14.90 billion and is forecasted to achieve the highest CAGR of 9.2% through 2030. The growing demand for apparel and sustainable textiles in major economies such as India, China, Japan, and Australia is expected to drive this growth.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2022 with revenues of USD 14.90 billion and is forecasted to achieve the highest CAGR of 9.2% through 2030. The growing demand for apparel and sustainable textiles in major economies such as India, China, Japan, and Australia is expected to drive this growth. Country Focus: India is the fastest-growing market within Asia Pacific, supported by a rising population, increased per capita apparel consumption, and growing foreign investments.

India is the fastest-growing market within Asia Pacific, supported by a rising population, increased per capita apparel consumption, and growing foreign investments. Product Segment: The organic eco fibers segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. These fibers are cultivated under strict conditions without herbicides, chemicals, or pesticides and are certified by international agencies. Organic cotton remains the most widely used eco fiber across various industries due to its superior qualities.

The organic eco fibers segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. These fibers are cultivated under strict conditions without herbicides, chemicals, or pesticides and are certified by international agencies. Organic cotton remains the most widely used eco fiber across various industries due to its superior qualities. Application: The textile segment dominated the market in 2022, with a volume of 5,750.7 kilotons, driven by the escalating global demand for garments. Eco fibers are utilized in clothing items such as shirts, jackets, and children’s wear, as well as in household textiles like bed sheets, pillow covers, bags, sacks, landfill coverings, and medical textiles.

Market Overview:

2022 Market Size: USD 43.07 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 77.17 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 7.6%

Leading Region (2022): Asia Pacific

Industry Landscape:

The eco fiber industry is fragmented, featuring many large international companies. However, the industry is increasingly shifting toward Asia Pacific due to the availability of affordable labor and raw materials. For new entrants, innovation and robust marketing strategies are essential to compete in this highly competitive market. Prominent global players include:

Lenzing AG

US Fibers

Polyfibre Industries

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Wellman Advanced Materials

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd.

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

Teijin Limited

David C. Poole Company, Inc.

Foss Performance Materials

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The eco fiber market is poised for significant growth driven by the increasing preference for sustainable and organic textiles. Rising environmental concerns, innovation in fiber technology, and expanding demand from key regions like Asia Pacific and the U.S. will continue to propel market expansion. With strong growth anticipated in organic eco fibers and textile applications, the industry is set to play a vital role in the future of sustainable fashion and eco-friendly materials. The shift towards ethical production and resource conservation also highlights the sector’s broader economic and environmental impact, making it a key area for investment and innovation moving forward.