Cassava Market 2030: Transforming Animal Feed with Cassava Pellets

The global cassava market was valued at USD 164.0 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 220.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. A key factor driving this growth is the increasing consumer demand for gluten-free products.

As health awareness rises, particularly in Western regions, cassava has gained attention as a nutritious substitute for gluten-containing grains such as wheat. This shift has resulted in the rising popularity of cassava-based foods—including flour, snacks, and noodles—among individuals with gluten intolerance or those adopting gluten-free lifestyles.

In addition to changing dietary preferences, technological advancements in cassava processing have significantly contributed to market growth. Improved processing techniques have enhanced the yield and quality of cassava-derived products. For example, new methods in starch extraction have led to better product outcomes, making cassava more attractive for both food and industrial applications. The development of value-added products like cassava flour and biodegradable packaging materials has also expanded its commercial applications.

Growing awareness of cassava’s nutritional value has further fueled market expansion. As more consumers consider healthier eating habits, cassava is being recognized as a beneficial source of carbohydrates and dietary fiber. This shift has prompted innovation in cassava-based food products that highlight its nutritional advantages beyond traditional uses.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for over 55% of the global cassava market in 2023. Growth in this region is driven by increasing demand in sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Rising health consciousness and preference for gluten-free products have further boosted the popularity of cassava-based ingredients like flour and starch.

Conventional cassava generated revenues of USD 105 billion in 2023. Its growth is supported by its adaptability and cost-efficiency as a staple food. Rapid urbanization and population growth have increased demand for affordable and accessible food options, in which conventional cassava plays a vital role.

Cassava flour, by type, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.50%. The surge in gluten-free diets is a significant growth factor. Cassava flour’s versatility—from baking to thickening agents—makes it a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers and food producers.

Food & beverage applications accounted for USD 70 billion in 2023. This segment remains the largest area of application for cassava, driven by increasing demand for gluten-free and alternative starches. Cassava flour and starch are now frequently used as replacements for wheat flour in a variety of culinary settings.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 164.0 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 220.9 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 4.4%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the global cassava market include Grain Millers, Inc., Woodland Foods, Mhogo Foods Ltd., Otto’s Naturals, Venus Starch Industries, and Cargill. These companies employ strategies such as new product launches, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market positions and meet evolving consumer preferences. Additionally, investment in research and development remains a priority, with a focus on processing innovations and product quality improvements. In a market increasingly influenced by health and sustainability trends, innovation remains a key competitive advantage.

Key Players

Agrideco Vietnam Co., Ltd.

American Key Food Products Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Grain Millers Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals

Psaltry International Ltd.

Tate & Lyle Plc

Venus Starch Suppliers

Conclusion

The cassava market is poised for steady growth through 2030, underpinned by rising health awareness, growing demand for gluten-free alternatives, and ongoing technological advancements in processing. With Asia Pacific leading in consumption and production, and innovation driving the development of new cassava-based products, the industry is well-positioned to meet evolving consumer and industrial demands. As cassava continues to be recognized for its nutritional and functional benefits, it is expected to play an increasingly prominent role in global food and non-food sectors.