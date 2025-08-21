Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Growth Driven by MIS Demand

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size was valued at USD 31,650.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 63,045.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. The adoption of surgical robots has transformed minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), with their acceptance steadily increasing among surgeons worldwide.

Minimally invasive surgeries are significantly more cost-effective compared to traditional open procedures, delivering comparable outcomes while offering greater value to patients and insurance providers.

The ongoing trend of rising product launches and increasing regulatory approvals is anticipated to further strengthen market growth. For example, in December 2022, Abbott introduced Navitor, an advanced transcatheter aortic valve implantation system with broad applications in treating aortic stenosis.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading market players maintain strong collaborations with suppliers and manufacturers to ensure consistent global distribution. Many also pursue strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their global presence. Notable developments include:

  • In February 2023, Encision Inc. entered a Proof of Concept Services Agreement with Vicarious Surgical Inc., aiming to enhance precision, control, and visualization in robotic-assisted MIS.
  • In November 2022, New View Surgical, Inc. secured USD 12.1 million in Series funding to support commercialization of its VisionPort System.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Regional Insights: North America emerged as the largest revenue-generating market in 2023.
  • Country Outlook: Kuwait is expected to record the highest CAGR during 2024–2030.
  • Segment Insights: Handheld instruments contributed USD 7,006.3 million in revenue in 2023.
  • Type Insights: Electrosurgical devices are projected to be the most lucrative segment, witnessing the fastest growth in the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 31,650.6 Million
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 63,045.5 Million
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 10.3%
  • North America: Largest market in 2023
  • Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Companies

  • Medtronic
  • Siemens Healthineer AG
  • Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Depuy Synthes
  • GE Healthcare
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
  • NuVasive, Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet

Conclusion

The minimally invasive surgical instruments market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years, driven by advancements in surgical robotics, expanding product portfolios, and favorable cost-benefit outcomes for patients and providers. With North America maintaining a dominant position and Asia Pacific emerging as a high-growth region, the industry is expected to witness strong momentum, supported by continuous innovation, strategic collaborations, and increasing global adoption of MIS techniques.

