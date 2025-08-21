Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market 2030: The Role of Retail Pharmacies

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) Treatment Market Overview

The global vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) treatment market was valued at USD 986.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.39% from 2022 to 2030.

VVC is a widespread fungal infection affecting approximately 138 million women annually worldwide, according to a report published by NCBI. The market is being driven by a rising disease burden, a robust pipeline, and the launch of new treatments, including BREXAFEMME and VIVJOA, which mark significant advancements in disease management.

Globally, around 75% of women experience VVC at least once in their lifetime. Of these, 10–20% suffer from complicated VVC, while 9% report recurrent infections. Additionally, 15% of cases require special therapeutic approaches, reflecting the complexity of managing certain patient groups. Rising antibiotic resistance and the increasing prevalence of diabetes are further contributing to the growth of the market by driving infection rates.

The need for improved therapeutic options is fostering innovation in research and development, leading to regulatory approvals of novel antifungal drugs. For example:

In August 2022, VIVJOA, an oral antifungal developed by Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, received FDA approval for recurrent VVC. It works by selectively inhibiting fungal CYP51.

In June 2021, Scynexis, Inc. announced FDA approval for BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp), another novel antifungal treatment for VVC.

These product launches are expected to significantly expand treatment options and boost industry growth. Emerging research in areas such as inflammasome activation, immunopathology, and PRR-mediated signaling at the vaginal mucosa is also opening new doors for future therapeutic development.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share (37.50%) in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Key contributing factors include: High disease prevalence Strong healthcare infrastructure Increased patient awareness Presence of leading pharmaceutical companies

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing awareness, expanding healthcare access, and higher patient populations.

By Route of Administration:

The oral segment accounted for more than 42.30% of the total revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain this lead. This is primarily due to the convenience, good bioavailability, and widespread use of oral antifungals, particularly fluconazole, which remains the most prescribed treatment for both acute and maintenance therapy.

The retail pharmacy segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR (4.70%) over the forecast period. The availability of both prescription and OTC treatments and the pivotal role pharmacists play in patient counseling and treatment adherence support this growth.

Fluconazole dominated the market in 2021; however, its market share is expected to decline with the emergence of BREXAFEMME and VIVJOA. Although these newer drugs offer improved treatment outcomes, their higher cost may slow widespread adoption.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size : USD 986.5 Million

: USD 986.5 Million 2030 Market Size (Projected) : USD 1.64 Billion

: USD 1.64 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) : 4.39%

: 4.39% North America : Largest market in 2021

: Largest market in 2021 Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Key Companies & Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the market are focused on:

Geographic expansion

Strategic partnerships

New product approvals aimed at addressing unmet medical needs

For example, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals’ VIVJOA, which had approvals in select European, Asian, and Latin American countries, was granted FDA approval in the U.S. in August 2022 for recurrent VVC treatment.

Key Players in the Global VVC Treatment Market:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Scynexis, Inc.

Grupo Ferrer Internacional S.A.

Pfizer, Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Conclusion

The global vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market is set for steady growth, driven by rising infection rates, advancements in antifungal therapies, and increased healthcare access, particularly in developing regions. While fluconazole remains dominant, the entry of BREXAFEMME and VIVJOA marks a new phase of innovation, especially for patients with recurrent or complicated VVC. The North American market will remain dominant due to robust healthcare systems and innovation pipelines, while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a key growth driver in the coming years. Strategic efforts by pharmaceutical companies to expand reach, gain regulatory approvals, and address unmet patient needs will continue to shape the market landscape through 2030.