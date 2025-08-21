Missile Market Growth Driven by Rising Global Defense Expenditures

The global missile market size was valued at USD 55.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 93.56 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is fueled by rising defense expenditures, advancements in missile technologies, heightened focus on national security, and the increasing need for effective deterrence against terrorism, regional conflicts, and other emerging threats.

Regional Highlights: North America remained the largest market in 2023, while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

The demand for advanced missile systems is accelerating as countries focus on modernizing their defense capabilities. Nations are increasingly investing in long-range, precision-guided, and next-generation missile technologies to enhance deterrence and maintain strategic superiority.

The integration of advanced guidance and control technologies—such as GPS navigation, inertial navigation systems (INS), and advanced radar seekers—is boosting accuracy and operational efficiency. Innovations in miniaturization and computational power are enabling the production of agile and effective missile systems.

Furthermore, the adoption of electric propulsion systems is reshaping the missile landscape by offering superior maneuverability, higher fuel efficiency, and longer mission lifespans. These advancements align with sustainability goals and address concerns regarding space debris. Parallel to this, on-orbit servicing capabilities are being explored to extend satellite lifespans and maximize operational returns, creating new opportunities for missile designs tailored to such missions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Dominance: North America led the missile market with a revenue share of over 39.37% in 2023.

S. Outlook: The U.S. market is anticipated to witness robust growth between 2024 and 2030.

Component Analysis: The guidance system segment held the largest share, accounting for more than 27.36% of global revenue in 2023.

Launch Mode: Surface-to-surface missiles contributed the highest revenue share in 2023.

End Use: The air segment led the market, representing 42.3% of total revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 55.70 Billion

2030 Projected Size: USD 93.56 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.4%

Key Missile Company Insights

Leading industry players include Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation, both of which are pioneers in advanced defense and aerospace technologies. Lockheed Martin focuses on integrated defense solutions, satellite buses, and aeronautics, while Northrop Grumman emphasizes autonomous systems and advanced satellite technologies.

Emerging participants such as Airbus SE and Honeywell International Inc. are strengthening their positions in the market. Airbus SE contributes through its Defense and Space division, delivering innovative missile and satellite solutions, while Honeywell provides advanced navigation and control systems critical to missile performance.

Key Missile Companies

Airbus SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Thales Group

BAE Systems Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

ISRO

RTX Corporation

The Boeing Company

Conclusion

The global missile market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological innovation, increased defense budgets, and rising geopolitical tensions. With advancements in guidance systems, propulsion technologies, and precision capabilities, the industry is poised for strong growth through 2030. North America continues to lead the market, while Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest expansion, highlighting the global race for defense modernization. Companies investing in innovation, sustainability, and strategic collaborations are likely to gain a competitive edge in this evolving market.

