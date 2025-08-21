Military Radar Market Leaders Compete with New Product Launches Globally

The global military radar market size was valued at USD 1.59 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030. The surge in geopolitical tensions and the rising need for robust national security have fueled substantial investments in advanced radar systems.

The demand for enhanced situational awareness in defense operations is encouraging military organizations to modernize and upgrade their radar technologies. Key innovations—particularly in target detection, tracking, and surveillance capabilities—are shaping the industry’s trajectory.

Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), are set to revolutionize radar systems by enabling real-time data processing and higher accuracy. For instance, over 70 F-16 Fighting Falcons from 12 Air National Guard units have been upgraded with active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar systems, enhancing pilots’ ability to detect, identify, and engage threats at extended ranges with superior precision. Additionally, the integration of radar systems into Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and advanced defense platforms is expanding their operational scope.

Collaboration between defense contractors and government agencies is fostering innovation and driving the development of next-generation radar systems. Strategic alliances, joint exercises, and interoperability initiatives among allied forces are also boosting the demand for advanced radar solutions that seamlessly integrate with modern defense infrastructures.

Key Market Highlights:

North America dominated the global market with a revenue share of 39.6% in 2024.

The U.S. military radar market led the regional segment in 2024.

By radar type, the ground-based segment held the largest share at 35.8% in 2024.

By component, the antenna segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024.

By application, the air and missile defense segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 1.59 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.14 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.1%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

Leading companies are investing in R&D to strengthen radar capabilities and maintain a competitive edge.

BAE Systems develops advanced military radar systems, emphasizing electronic warfare and enhanced detection solutions to improve mission effectiveness. The company focuses on integrating cutting-edge technologies to meet evolving defense challenges.

Leonardo S.p.A. specializes in radar solutions for air defense, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Its systems support target acquisition and situational awareness, ensuring operational readiness in complex defense scenarios.

Key Companies:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

BAE Systems

Leonardo S.p.A.

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

RTX

Airbus

Thales

Saab

Conclusion

The military radar market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the growing need for advanced defense systems, heightened geopolitical tensions, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, and AESA radars. North America continues to dominate the global market, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by rising defense budgets and modernization programs. Strategic collaborations between governments and defense contractors, along with the increasing emphasis on interoperability, are expected to further accelerate market growth. With continuous innovation and investment, military radar systems will remain a cornerstone of global defense strategies in the years ahead.