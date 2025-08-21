Motor Grader Market Report Reveals Latest Trends and Competitive Moves

The global motor grader market size was valued at USD 3.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. The rising number of commercial, residential, and public construction projects, coupled with increased mining activities worldwide, is fueling the demand for motor graders.

Supportive government investments in upgrading existing infrastructure and approvals for new projects such as roadways and airports are expected to drive industry growth over the forecast period. Leading players in the sector are actively focusing on developing mechanically advanced and efficient motor graders.

The market’s expansion is strongly influenced by innovation, global competitiveness, and advancements in technology. Companies are investing heavily in R&D to design energy-efficient, technologically superior, and cost-effective motor graders. Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and semiconductor scarcities, OEMs have adopted a mix of organic and inorganic strategies to maintain competitiveness. For example, John Deere enhanced its grade pro series with advanced features like auto-gain and blade stow to improve cross-sloping, productivity, and machine protection. Similarly, Caterpillar introduced mastless grade control for its motor graders, improving precision and efficiency while eliminating the limitations of GPS masts. Retrofit kits are also available for M Series models manufactured from 2019 onward.

Key Market Highlights:

Asia Pacific held over 50% revenue share in 2022 and is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle weight, the 11 to 45 segment accounted for more than 87% of the market share in 2022.

By engine capacity, the Up to 250 HP segment captured over 62% of the market share in 2022.

By drive type, the ICE segment represented more than 96% of the market share in 2022.

Download a free sample PDF of the Motor Grader Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.

Market Performance:

2022 Market Size: USD 3.55 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.53 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 5.4%

Asia Pacific: Largest Market in 2022

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The motor grader market is characterized by intense competition, with key players such as Hitachi, Komatsu, John Deere, Liebherr, Kobelco, and Caterpillar leading the industry. Manufacturers are broadening their product portfolios by leveraging strategies like rental services, supplier partnerships, and increased R&D investments. For instance, Caterpillar launched the 120 GC motor grader, featuring advanced Cat Connect Technology designed to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve overall productivity.

Key Companies:

CNH Global NV

Escorts Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd.

JC Bamford Motor Graders Ltd.

John Deere

Kobelco

Liebherr-International AG

Mitsubishi

Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The motor grader market is poised for steady growth, supported by robust infrastructure investments, technological innovation, and increasing adoption of advanced grading solutions. With Asia Pacific leading the way and key players driving product advancements, the industry is set to witness strong opportunities in the coming years.